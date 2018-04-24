MECU Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, MD

"As Baltimore's hometown credit union for over 80 years, we are delighted to partner with Live Nation to support a popular local venue with such a rich musical history," said John Hamilton, President and CEO of MECU. "While many in Baltimore are familiar with MECU's great deposit and loan rates, free premium checking and profit givebacks, this partnership will introduce our trusted brand to an even broader audience of Baltimore-area music fans."

For 2018, several world-renowned artists have already announced a tour stop at the venue, including Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton, Khalid, Barenaked Ladies, and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. For ticket information, please visit MECUPavilion.com.

"We are thrilled to welcome MECU into the Live Nation family. Our partnership will provide the company with a new avenue to reach, engage and connect with live music fans and the Baltimore community," said Andy Peikon, Senior Vice President of Live Nation Media & Sponsorship.

As part of the naming rights agreement, MECU members will receive advance ticket access and "Fast Lane" early admission to shows when they present their MECU debit or credit card at the main gate.

Additionally, MECU is running a "Rates That Rock" sweepstakes featuring a Grand Prize of $5,000 and an "Ultimate Rockstar Weekend" prize which includes 2 tickets to a select MECU Pavilion concert, 5-star hotel stay, $500 cash and VIP transportation. For more information on how to enter and official rules visit www.mecu.com/RatesThatRock.

The pavilion, opened in 1981, is a proud landmark in Baltimore's cultural history. Located in the heart of the Inner Harbor and situated directly on the water, its iconic white swooping tents are a staple in the city's skyline. The pavilion is a fan favorite to discover the next rising act and to see superstars in an intimate setting. For the 2018 concert season, the venue is undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation that includes a new tensile roof structure and seating.

About MECU

Established in 1936, MECU is Baltimore City's largest credit union, with assets of $1.2 billion. MECU has nine branches throughout the Baltimore area and offers a full range of financial products and services. The credit union also provides access to over 30,000 free ATMs and 5,000 shared branches nationwide through the CO-OP network. Learn more at www.mecu.com.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

For additional information, visit www.livenation.com.

