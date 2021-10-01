Med 7 LLC, announces the completion of a Sleep Study using Hempzorb81 Full Spectrum Hemp Oil.

BLUFFDALE, Utah, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Med 7, LLC ( www.Med 7cbd.com ) and HempCo, Inc. announce the completion of a human clinical study to assess the effects of Med 7 on sleep. Med 7 is a full spectrum hemp product made with Purzorb® technology, now trademarked as Hempzorb81. "Over 30 million Americans suffer from sleep issues affecting work productivity and quality of life" said Matt Smith, CEO of Med 7. "In our first Hempzorb81 safety and efficacy study, 91% of the patients on Med 7 reported better sleep and more active dreaming. We wanted to do a deep dive and see the effects of Hempzorb81 on sleep cycles and other health measurements." This study was done with support of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) as part of their small business grant program.

In this placebo-controlled study on 150 patients, Hempzorb81 demonstrated a significant effect on increasing deep sleep by over 54 minutes versus placebo. Patients on Hempzorb81 also had a decrease of more than 18 minutes of awake time over placebo. Patients were studied using the FitBit® Charge 3 in this 3 month long study. Hempzorb81 also had a positive effect on other health and wellness measurements (www.hempzorb81.org).