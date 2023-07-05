Med A-Z Revolutionizes Health IT with Newly ONC-Certified Product: MedAZ Complete EHR

Providing comprehensive, integrated EHR solutions that meet today's healthcare challenges head-on

HAMILTON, N.J., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MedAZ, a leading player in electronic health record (EHR) and practice management software, proudly announced it had received ONC Health Information Technology (ONC-HIT) CURES Act certification of their pioneering product: MedAZ Complete EHR – as of June 16, 2023 (Med A-Z 202001)*. This important milestone underscores the company's unwavering commitment to quality healthcare delivery, backed by advanced technology. And the new certification further solidifies MedAZ's position at the vanguard of the Health IT industry.

"We are immensely proud to receive this certification," said Arvind Vasudevan, from MedAZ. "It's a testament to our commitment to enhanced healthcare delivery through technology. MedAZ Complete is designed to offer our clients a seamless and secure healthcare experience. We continually add to its capabilities, creating solutions that blend robust functionalities with ease of use."

A HIPAA compliant solution, the MedAZ Complete streamlines the creation, storage, and utilization of clinical data for a smooth integration process catering to the unique needs of each practice. MedAZ Complete combines intuitive operation, clear documentation, and readily available tech support – ultimately fostering efficient operations and comprehensive security.

"This complete EHR solution represents our dedication to advancing healthcare through technology," said Arvind Vasudevan. "The ONC-HIT certification is a gold standard, setting us apart and serving as a testament to the effectiveness and integrity of our solutions. And we're excited to also announce that we will continue to provide these systems free of charge to our existing Revenue Cycle Management clients."

MedAZ's steadfast dedication to keeping pace with clinical, regulatory, and reimbursement changes is a cornerstone of its continued success. The development team works tirelessly year-round to ensure that MedAZ products evolve alongside the healthcare industry. MedAZ Complete EHR equips practices of all kinds with the necessary tools to stay ahead in today's dynamic healthcare landscape. Some features of the system include:

Office floor plan: Visualizes the location and status of all patients in real-time.

Patient summary: Provides a comprehensive summary of patient problems, prescriptions, and recent tests; all made available to authorized personnel.

Detailed patient logs: Records comprehensive patient history, including allergies, current medications, symptoms, and much more.

One-click Dx template: Streamlines the process with autofill for various key data points.

Customization: Offers tailored disease management prompts, templates for HPI, disease templates, protocols for disease management, and more.

Drug interaction warnings: Generates alerts about potential drug-drug, drug-allergy, and drug-procedure interactions.

Evidence-based guidelines: Accessible at the point of care.

Insurance-plan billing order: Streamlines billing processes for ease of payment.

Patient education logs: Tracks provided educational and instructional material.

Integrated Framingham 10-year risk factor: Helps predict cardiovascular and stroke risks for patients.

Custom templates: Offers tailored templates for History of Present Illness and Review of Symptoms, based on physician preferences.

Reports: Delivers updates on test results based on pending orders.

HL7 Electronic interfaces: Links with labs, prescription networks, PACS, hospitals, and other EHRs.

MedAZ's emphasis remains on innovation, cost reduction, revenue enhancement, and risk mitigation for its worldwide physician clientele. Future plans include mobile versions for specific functionality like prescription orders and refills, along with an upcoming partnership announcement featuring Parent Assist Link Solutions to offer appointment bots for appointment verification and reminders.

*Disclaimer: The MedaAZ.Net, MED A-Z 202001 Complete EHR product is 2015 edition compliant (CHPL Product Number: 15.05.05.3150.MDAZ.01.00.1.230616, Certification Date: 06/16/2023) and has been certified by an ONC-ATCB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

About Med A-Z, LLC:

MedAZ is an award-winning provider of advanced EHR and practice management software, combining deep experience and understanding of the clinical landscape to deliver secure, reliable, and user-focused global healthcare solutions. MedAZ helps physicians to increase their office efficiency and reduce risk with free, fully integrated EHR and Practice Management Software via MedAZ Billing PLUS.

MedAZ provides cutting edge, patented medical technology to doctors and patients to connect patients to the entire backend of the medical provider community. MedAZ.net is a wholly owned subsidiary of KATSI, a global IT company, with state-of-the-art development centers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and India. Learn more about the growing suite of EHR tools at: www.MedAZ.com.

