Med-Bev Welcomes Mark Andrews as Its Partner and Spokesperson for Its Natural Diabetic-Friendly Drink Mix

HACKENSACK, N.J., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Med-Bev, a pioneering health and wellness company, is thrilled to announce Baltimore tight end, Mark Andrews, as a collaborative partner and spokesperson for their Natural Diabetic-Friendly Drink Mix.

Mark is one of the only professional football players who tackles the game while managing diabetes. The demands of Type 1 diabetes present distinct hurdles, particularly for athletes like Mark Andrews, who understand how vital proper hydration is to optimize performance both on and off the field.

Mark Andrews, NFL Pro Bowl Player speaks on why he partnered and drinks Med-Bev as part of his daily routine Mark Andrews NFL Football Player - Baltimore - Med-Bev Brand Partner Med-Bev Natural Diabetic Friendly Drink Mix - Berry Lemonade

Med-Bev's Natural Diabetic-Friendly Drink Mix offers a convenient solution for individuals seeking to manage their blood sugar without sacrificing flavor or convenience. Made with 0-sugar, 2-carbs, 10-calories, the mix is scientifically formulated to provide essential nutrients, electrolytes, and diabetic friendly hydration.

"At Med-Bev, we are committed to empowering individuals with diabetes to feel good and live life by offering natural beverages that prioritize health and wellness as well as great taste," said Larry Edinger, founder of Med-Bev. "Our Natural Diabetic-Friendly Drink Mix is a game-changer for anyone looking for a great tasting healthy beverage that won't raise their blood sugar. Med-Bev is sugar free without artificial ingredients, low sodium and you don't have to be diabetic to enjoy it."

To celebrate this groundbreaking product, Med-Bev is excited to announce a special promotion: Customers can visit the website med-bev.com and enter the code MARK ANDREWS at checkout to receive a 10% discount and free shipping. By using Mark Andrews' name at checkout, customers will enjoy savings while showing their support for Andrews and his commitment to raising awareness about diabetes management.

"As someone who manages diabetes while playing at the highest level of professional football, I know firsthand the importance of proper nutrition and hydration. I'm excited to partner with Med-Bev to promote a product that can make a real difference in the lives of people with diabetes, helping them stay healthy and active," Andrews commented. Andrews has also taken an equity position in the company, reflecting his deep commitment to its mission and success beyond a standard endorsement deal.

Med-Bev's Natural Diabetic-Friendly Drink Mix has an array of mouthwatering flavors like Berry Lemonade, Limeade, and Peach Iced Tea, guaranteeing an option for every palate. Whether you're gearing up for a workout or just craving a flavorful beverage to enjoy any time of day, Med-Bev has you covered.

For more information about Med-Bev, and to take advantage of the exclusive discount with Mark Andrews' name at checkout, visit med-bev.com today.

Contact: Larry Edinger, [email protected] or 201-500-1599 with any questions or comments.

SOURCE Med-Bev