MED-LAB ANNOUNCES NEW NAME, LOOK & BUSINESS EXPANSION

MIAMI, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Med-Lab is excited to announce that it is changing its name to Centella and will transition to a new visual identity. The announcement is pivotal for the family business as it expands into the Healthcare Technology Solutions (HTS) space.

Med-Lab, short for 'medical laboratory,' has created confusion around its offering and limited its capabilities for some time. Their new name, Centella, is inspired by the Spanish word for "spark" and represents their aspiration to drive innovation and further push boundaries in healthcare technology. The new logo represents a team huddle, demonstrating the need for collaboration, teamwork, and communication to meet this aspiration.

For over 60 years, Med-Lab has had a reputation as the most trusted partner in medical imaging. They are ubiquitous in virtually every hospital system in South Florida. As a Siemens Healthineers Advanced Partner, they are proud to introduce world-class OEM technology into its local community.

CEO Gonzalo Diaz III said, "We focus on building trusted partnerships, and when our customers asked us for more, we accepted the challenge." Diaz continued, "We work together with our customers to push existing boundaries for the benefit of our community."

After conversations with customers, they saw the opportunity to do more, expanding their service offerings to Healthcare Technology Solutions, a service-based offering for the maintenance and safe use of all health technology and medical equipment within a clinical facility.

After successfully piloting the offering with Broward Health, the Centella team is excited to bring it to market.

Diaz notes, "Since 1967, despite social unrest, economic downturns, and a global pandemic, Med-Lab has delivered technological solutions with compassion and collaboration. This will never change."

To learn more, visit Centellahealthtech.com.

About Med-Lab:

As a Siemens Healthineers Advanced Partner with more than 50 Siemens-Certified Service Engineers, Med-Lab is the link between world-class OEM technology and a flawless ownership experience. Through expert guidance, exceptional service, and enduring relationships, we empower our customers to be the life-saving and life-changing heroes South Florida needs.

