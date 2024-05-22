Med Learning Group Holdings Announces Acquisition of Talem Health

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Med Learning Group ("MLG"), a leading provider of continuing medical education, announces its successful acquisition of Talem Health ("Talem"), a respected provider of accredited medical education. This strategic move is supported by DW Healthcare Partners, a healthcare-focused private equity firm.

MLG and Talem will seek opportunities to leverage synergies in areas that enhance their services and offerings. Talem is recognized for its focus on supporting the professional and educational needs of clinicians who provide care to patients in rural and underserved communities, making them a trusted source in medical education.

"We are thrilled to welcome Talem into the MLG family," said Matt Frese, Chief Executive Officer at MLG. "While maintaining our individual business operations, this collaboration will expand our reach and efforts in addressing health disparities and improving outcomes in vulnerable patient populations."

"We are excited about this next chapter. The partnership with MLG enables us to broaden our impact and develop innovative solutions for supporting our clinician community, particularly those providing care to rural and underserved communities," said Eric VanStone, Chief Executive Officer at Talem.

The acquisition represents a major development in the field of medical education, uniting two industry leaders committed to improving the knowledge and skills of healthcare professionals. The collaboration between MLG and Talem is set to drive beneficial outcomes for clinicians and patients alike.

About Talem Health

Talem Health is a provider of accredited continuing education dedicated to engaging and empowering healthcare professionals through high-quality, meaningful education across a wide range of topics. The mission of Talem Health is to improve the skills, strategies, and performance of healthcare teams. To ensure high-quality medical education for all, Talem Health developed two divisions: Talem MedEd (TME) and the Rural Medical Education (RME) Collaborative. The RME Collaborative division focuses on educational programs tailored to the needs of clinicians serving rural and underserved communities. For more information, please visit: talemhealth.com

About Med Learning Group

MLG is a full-service accredited CME company dedicated to developing, implementing, and measuring online and in-person continuing education to enhance healthcare practitioners' ability to provide optimal patient care. MLG prioritizes collaboration with academic and community-based hospitals, government agencies, medical associations, managed care organizations, and other key stakeholders to provide relevant free CME activities that address educational gaps for target audiences. MLG has received several awards for its innovative technology and the development of cutting-edge CME initiatives. For more information, please visit: medlearninggroup.com

About DW Healthcare Partners

DW Healthcare Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. The firm has over $1.6 billion in aggregate capital commitments across all funds since inception and invests in healthcare companies with strong management teams. DW Healthcare Partners is led by seasoned executives with more than 140 years of combined healthcare industry and investing experience. The firm provides capital, strategic guidance, and acquisition expertise to help mid-stage companies grow and scale. For more information, please visit: dwhp.com

SOURCE Med Learning Group