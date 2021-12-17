Med Manager Is Streamlining Winter Trips to the Doctors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Med Manager is a product that has changed the lives of a myriad of individuals in countless medical situations. One quiet-yet-impactful way that the ground-breaking medical organizer is making a difference is by streamlining cold-weather doctor's appointments.

The winter is well known as the cold and flu season. In fact, Villanova University estimates that there are a billion cases of the common cold every year in the U.S. alone.

As Americans prepare for another season of illness, made even worse by the coronavirus pandemic, there's another factor that they must embrace: driving in the colder weather. Snowstorms, slippery roads, and even little details like waiting for the car to warm up can impact a trip to the doctors in a less-than-savory manner.

In other words, the winter is a time that is both marked by an increase in visits to the doctors as well as uncomfortable and unsafe commuting conditions. With these factors already at play, the last thing an individual wants is to arrive at the doctor's office without the proper medication or documentation in tow.

It's a concern that Med Manager has answered in spades. The product was developed by Viva Life, a health company founded by Dr. Harry Wingate.

After spending three decades in the medical field, Wingate saw a pressing need for a way to properly store and organize both medications and medical documentation. "Many of my patients would come into the ER with a plastic bag or shoebox full of their medications and have none of their important medical history on hand," Wingate explains, adding that "a lot of the time those medications would be outdated or have two of the same, which can be dangerous if not taken properly."

Wingate put his immense experience and knowledge to work to come up with a solution, and the result was the Med Manager.

The product primarily consists of a repository with up to 25 durable elastic loops designed to hold pill bottles of all shapes and sizes. There are various iterations of the product that can also come with insulated pouches for cold storage, a pill planner, a note pad, and more.

Critically, many Med Managers also include an external document organizer that can neatly store all of a patient's important documentation and medical information.

The Med Manager is an ideal way to keep the entirety of one's medical life in a single, central location. This makes it easy to ensure that everything is present each and every time an individual heads to the doctors over the cold, blustery months ahead.

About Med Manager: Med Manager is a product created by Viva Life, Inc. After 30 years in the medical field, company founder Dr. Harry Wingate saw the critical need for a medicine organization solution. In 2014 he created Med Manager, and three years later, Wingate and his two sons launched their company, Viva Life, with the goal of positively transforming the medicinal routines of as many customers as possible. Learn more about Med Manager at vivalife.care .

