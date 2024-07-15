Med-Metrix Announces the Acquisition of HRSI, Augmenting the Company's Eligibility Management Capabilities

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Med-Metrix, LLC ("Med-Metrix", or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-enabled, Revenue Cycle Management ("RCM") solutions that is backed by A&M Capital Partners ("AMCP"), announced it has acquired Healthcare Receivable Specialists, Inc. ("HRSI"). HRSI is a specialized RCM and patient access company providing a comprehensive suite of technology-enabled eligibility management services. This acquisition further enhances Med-Metrix's end-to-end RCM offerings with HRSI's best-in-class Medicaid Eligibility services. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Acquisition announcement MMX | HRSI

For the past 25 years, HRSI has supported health systems throughout the Mid-Atlantic region of the U.S. HRSI is committed to patient advocacy and strives to maximize reimbursement to its health system clients by leveraging technology-enabled solutions. HRSI's eligibility services encompass Medicaid and various federal, state, and local programs, such as Social Security and Disability (SSI / SSDI) and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP). HRSI will continue to serve its customers across a diversified mix of healthcare providers. HRSI is based in the greater Philadelphia, PA area.

"HRSI has earned an outstanding reputation as a leading Eligibility Management platform, leveraging decades of domain expertise. We are excited to partner with Chad Wallace and his leadership team to bring their capabilities to the healthcare market throughout the U.S. This transaction unites two closely aligned corporate cultures, united in our mission to deliver exceptional performance for our clients," said Joseph Davi, Founder and CEO of Med-Metrix.

"Reflecting on HRSI's growth over the past few decades, we are immensely proud of the outcomes our team has delivered for our customers. We look forward to building on this momentum in partnership with Med-Metrix, particularly in the Medicaid Eligibility market," said Linda Wallace, CEO and President and Chad Wallace, Executive Vice President of HRSI.

"The acquisition of HRSI underscores and further accelerates Med-Metrix's end-to-end focused RCM growth strategy. AMCP looks forward to supporting Med-Metrix's high growth trajectory, including additional strategic M&A opportunities," said Rob Haisch, a Partner of AMCP.

About Med-Metrix

Med-Metrix is a leading technology-enabled services platform providing RCM and Business Intelligence ("BI") solutions for health systems and physician groups across the United States. Med-Metrix provides end-to-end as well as point solution RCM and BI services via the Company's proprietary software platform. More information is available at www.med-metrix.com.

About HRSI

HRSI has been providing solutions for healthcare providers and self-pay patients for more than 25 years. HRSI's vast experience and distinguished reputation were founded by its compassionate approach towards resolving issues in the complex world of uncompensated healthcare reimbursement. HRSI's headquarters are in the greater Philadelphia, PA area. More information is available at www.hrsi1.net.

About A&M Capital Partners

A&M Capital Partners ("AMCP") is Alvarez & Marsal Capital's flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total commitments under management of approximately $4.0 billion. AMCP partners with founders, corporates and management teams, providing the capital and strategic assistance that we believe is required to take businesses to the next level of success. More broadly, Alvarez & Marsal Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with over $5.9 billion in total commitments under management across funds and managed accounts, which maintains a strategic association with Alvarez & Marsal, one of the largest operationally focused advisory firms in the world. More information is available at www.a-mcapital.com.

SOURCE Med-Metrix, LLC