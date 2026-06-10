Med-Metrix Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire CanAide to Enhance Patient Access and Revenue Cycle Performance

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Med-Metrix, LLC ("Med-Metrix"), a leading provider of end-to-end technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions backed by Harvest Partners and A&M Capital Partners, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CanAide, Inc. ("CanAide"), a provider of Medicaid eligibility and enrollment services and RCM automation solutions owned by HCAP Partners. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

The acquisition reflects Med-Metrix's continued investment in building a fully integrated, end-to-end revenue cycle platform, leveraging existing front-end capabilities to strengthen patient access and early-stage financial engagement. The addition of CanAide enhances Med-Metrix's ability to identify coverage opportunities, including Medicaid eligibility, improve affordability pathways, and increase overall net revenue yield for Med-Metrix's growing list of health system clients.

CanAide focuses on helping providers and patients navigate complex patient access and reimbursement processes, including eligibility determination, enrollment support, and financial clearance. The company's solutions are designed to enhance reimbursement outcomes for providers while improving access to care for patients. Leveraging a combination of experienced personnel and data-driven processes, CanAide enables these healthcare organizations to operate more efficiently, capture revenue more effectively, and deliver a more seamless patient financial experience.

CanAide's cloud-based automation solutions also help reduce administrative burdens for providers, create significant efficiencies, and improve the accuracy of critical processes across the revenue cycle. Integrated into Med-Metrix's operator-led model and existing automations suite, these capabilities are expected to meaningfully improve operational and financial performance for Med-Metrix's clients.

"We are excited to welcome CanAide to Med-Metrix as we continue to expand the reach of our end-to-end platform," said Joseph Davi, Founder and CEO of Med-Metrix. "This transaction strengthens our ability to connect patient engagement with financial performance and deliver even better outcomes for our clients."

"CanAide enhances how we support clients at one of the most critical points in the revenue cycle: the front-end," said Rob Wright, Co-President of Med-Metrix. "With these capabilities, including their impressive automations solutions, we can better identify coverage opportunities, streamline workflows, and improve performance from the start of the patient journey."

"We are pleased to support Med-Metrix in this strategic acquisition," said Lucas Rogers, Partner at Harvest Partners. "CanAide will strengthen the platform by extending its reach in front-end RCM, while adding automation capabilities that enhance efficiencies across the revenue cycle. This partnership will position Med‑Metrix to continue executing on its growth strategy through a combination of organic initiatives and targeted acquisitions."

About Med-Metrix

Med-Metrix is a leading technology-enabled platform providing end-to-end RCM and Business Intelligence solutions for health systems and physician groups across the United States. The Company combines proprietary technology with deep operational expertise to drive measurable financial and operational outcomes.

About CanAide

CanAide, a portfolio company of HCAP Partners, provides technology-enabled services that help healthcare providers improve patient access and optimize their front-end revenue cycle performance. The company streamlines eligibility screening, enrollment, and financial approval processes, increasing patient participation in available assistance programs. By combining specialized expertise with workflow automation, CanAide reduces administrative burden, enhances reimbursement outcomes, and delivers a more seamless patient experience.

About Harvest Partners

Founded in 1981, Harvest Partners is an established private equity firm with over 40 years of experience investing in middle-market companies and partnering with high-quality management teams to build growing businesses. The firm invests in service-oriented business across four core sectors: business services & industrials, commercial services, consumer services and healthcare services. This strategy leverages Harvest Partners' multi-decade experience in financing organic and acquisition-oriented growth opportunities. The firm has ~$20 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. For more information, please visit www.harvestpartners.com.

SOURCE Med-Metrix, LLC