Med School Dropout-Turned-CEO Woonyeon Kim's GravityLabs Secures $17M Series A, Accelerates US Market Push

- Raises Total of $17M USD from Goodwater Capital and Others—Accelerates US Market Entry

- Achieves Double-Digit Annual Growth, Gaining Recognition for Scale-Up Potential and Global Healthcare Ambitions

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-powered healthcare startup GravityLabs has successfully secured $17M USD in Series A funding and is now accelerating its entry into the US market. Led by CEO Woonyeon Kim, a medical school dropout-turned-founder, GravityLabs plans to leverage this investment to establish a US office, relocate key personnel, and recruit local talent as part of its aggressive global expansion strategy.

Why Global Investors Chose GravityLabs

GravityLabs Secures $17M Series A, Accelerates US Market Push

With this funding round, GravityLabs has rapidly positioned itself as one of the most-watched startups in the global healthtech market. The round attracted prominent venture capital firms, including SBVA (formerly SoftBank Ventures Asia) and Goodwater Capital, Atinum Investment, along with participation from major institutional investors such as NAVER, DSC Investment, and Bass Ventures. The company's cumulative funding now stands at $25M USD.

Investors highly valued GravityLabs' product competitiveness and global expansion potential. "We decided to invest based on GravityLabs' product development capabilities and execution power, which demonstrates strong potential for expansion into the global healthcare market," said Director Na Min-hyung of Atinum Investment. Director Yang Hyung-jun of Bass Ventures added, "We were impressed by CEO Woonyeon Kim's passionate vision for extending healthy lifespan and his continuous product improvement efforts, which led us to invest in three consecutive rounds." Furthermore, according to the "Healthcare Services Global Market Report 2025" released this month by The Business Research Company, the global AI healthcare market is projected to reach approximately $10.7 trillion USD by 2029, recording a CAGR of 4.7%, raising expectations that the company's valuation will rise in tandem with market growth.

Full-Scale US Market Entry

GravityLabs will focus its investment capital on establishing a US office and penetrating the local market. The company plans to relocate key personnel from its Korean headquarters to the US and recruit global talent locally across various positions, including product, data, growth, and partnerships.

The company is also preparing to launch new healthcare products tailored to the North American market and will expand its user base through strategic partnerships with US insurance companies, healthcare providers, and fitness and wellness platforms. The funding will also be used to advance AI-based healthcare products and expand marketing efforts in North America and Japan.

CEO Woonyeon Kim: From Med Student to Healthcare Entrepreneur

GravityLabs was founded in 2022 by CEO Woonyeon Kim, who left medical school to pursue entrepreneurship. Under the vision of "extending humanity's healthy lifespan by 10 years," Kim has built healthcare services that combine medical knowledge and tech.

He recognized the potential for technology-driven healthcare services to transform the lifestyle habits of the global population by merging medical understanding with data science perspectives. Since founding the company, Kim has demonstrated leadership across all domains—from product development to data strategy and global go-to-market —growing GravityLabs into a founder-driven company.

Moneywalk: Daily Healthcare Made Fun

The company's flagship service is Moneywalk, a gamification-based healthcare app. Moneywalk drives user engagement through rewards, challenges, and community features, naturally encouraging improvements in daily activity levels and health metrics. As a result, as of early 2025, the app has reached approximately 1.3 million monthly active users (MAU) and surpassed 5 million cumulative users globally, mainly in Korea, the US, and Japan. The service has recorded explosive 10x growth over the past two years, establishing itself as a global B2C healthcare product. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) is approaching $25M, with only 20 employees.

According to GravityLabs, the company's core competitive advantage lies not in simple rewards but in "behavior change technology powered by data and AI." The company meticulously analyzes user activity patterns, sleep rhythms, and reward responses to provide personalized missions and feedback that strengthen intrinsic motivation, helping users form long-term healthy habits. This approach aligns with emerging trends in digital therapeutics and preventive medicine in the global healthtech market, while also opening opportunities for B2B collaboration with insurance companies, medical institutions, and digital health partners.

CEO Woonyeon Kim stated, "The next-generation leader in the massive global healthcare market will emerge at the intersection of customer experience and AI. With this Series A as our starting point, we will prove meaningful impact on the global market, mainly targeting the United States."

Meanwhile, GravityLabs aims to build a solid user base through B2C services while constructing an AI healthcare infrastructure based on accumulated data, with long-term goals of contributing to global health challenges, including preventive medicine, chronic disease management, and aging population support.

About GravityLabs

GravityLabs, founded by CEO Woonyeon Kim, is an AI-powered healthcare startup founded in 2022 with a mission to extend humanity's healthy lifespan. Its flagship product Moneywalk combines gamification with data-driven behavior change technology to help millions of users worldwide build sustainable, healthy habits.

SOURCE GravityLabs