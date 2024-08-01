Med Spa Founder, Hannah Morse, RN, Selected for Top Nashville Injector Collective Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hannah Morse, RN, founder of Nash Injections by Hannah , has been selected as one of six elite injectors to join the second Nashville Injector Collective. Hosted by Allergan Aesthetics, this prestigious year-long program aims to enhance the knowledge and skills of top aesthetic practitioners.

"Being selected for the Nashville Injector Collective is a major milestone in my career, and I am grateful for this honor. As a medical professional, continual education is crucial for delivering the best care possible to my clients," said Hannah Morse, RN , Advanced Injector + ZO® Skin Health Expert.

What is the Nashville Injector Collective?

The Nashville Injector Collective is an exclusive training program dedicated to the art and science of injectable treatments. Selected by Allergan Aesthetics , a top company in the aesthetics industry, participants are chosen for their exceptional merit and expertise in the field of cosmetic injectables.

Focused on Botox and the full range of Juvéderm dermal fillers , the program covers each FDA-cleared application area. This comprehensive curriculum is designed to build on advanced skills to further refine injecting technique, ensure top safety protocols, and gain insight into the latest advancements in toxins and fillers.

Highlights of Advanced Injector Training

The year-long course provides in-depth training and hands-on experience, guided by the leading practitioners in aesthetics. Some of the key areas of focus include:

Botox Dosing and Application: The initial sessions will concentrate on mastering the proper dosing of Botox. Participants will learn the latest advanced techniques to achieve natural, balanced results that enhance facial aesthetics while maintaining function and expression.

Advanced Filler Techniques: Throughout the program, participants will gain master expertise in using Juvéderm fillers for various facial areas. This includes everything from subtle enhancements to significant volume restoration.

Customized Treatment Plans: A large part of the training will involve developing personalized treatment plans tailored to individual patient needs. This ensures that practitioners can offer customized solutions that match diverse cosmetic goals and preferences.

The First Course: Crafting the Perfect Lip

The inaugural session focuses on one of the most sought-after treatments: lip augmentation. Participants will study the advanced artistry behind crafting beautiful, natural-looking lips. This includes understanding the anatomy of the lips, selecting the right filler, and mastering injection techniques that result in plump, well-defined lips without appearing overdone.

This session is particularly exciting for Hannah, as she is known in Nashville for her exceptional lip filler results. It offers her an opportunity to enhance her expertise and further solidify her reputation in this specialized area of aesthetic enhancement.

Advancing Aesthetic Excellence in Nashville

Being selected for this advanced injectables program is a testament to Hannah's dedication and expertise in the field of aesthetics. This master training will not only enhance her skills but also bring the latest, most effective techniques to her med spa practice. Patients will continue to receive treatments that are at the forefront of aesthetic innovation, delivered with expert precision and care.

