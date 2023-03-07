Med Spa Owners Turn to Viper Partners as Valuations Soar in Healthcare's hottest Consolidation Market

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viper Partners began 2023 by putting over $125 million dollars' worth of deals under contract in January, retaining their spot as the top investment banking firm in healthcare. One major focus this year is everything Med Spa! Dozens of private equity firms have stepped up to enter the space, and they are bringing top valuations. "It's been coming for years…" stated Viper Founder, David C. Branch, "…med spas are highly profitable with multiple recurring revenue streams offering fee for service with huge scale opportunities."

Private equity has taken expected notice. Med Spas today are very mainstream and socially acceptable. Most med spa businesses coming to market have multiple locations equipped with teams of nurse practitioners and PA's who provide low-cost procedures. Many consumers are aware of the progressive, noninvasive procedures performed with high tech equipment to reduce fat and eliminate wrinkles. The use of Botox and other injectable options have offered amazing instant results without sedation at minimal cost. This industry has held strong and maintained solid revenues, seemingly unaffected by economic downturns.

Samir Qureshi, Viper's President of Healthcare, is focusing on putting platform deals together with private equity partners. "It is very exciting to see all of this interest. We have put numerous marquee deals together, and currently have over a dozen under contract. With so much momentum, it really is only the beginning." he stated.

Viper Partners have completed 80% of the deals in this space so far. One challenge being faced is supporting the integrity of this surge while combatting unsophisticated advisors who have lead sellers to believe they are worth more than they actually are. "We have heard of multiples of 12x or more being thrown around. Sadly, some sellers set their expectations accordingly and are very disappointed to learn that they were misled. The market is rock solid in the 6-8x range with deals getting closed, that is just reality." stated Qureshi.

The partnership model Viper recommends is for owners to take chips off the table while staying in charge of their offices, continue to see patients, and enjoy total autonomy.

Viper is actively looking for Med Spas owners who are interested in partnering with a private equity group for growth, initiating a new platform, or who are seeking a planned exit strategy. Viper is offering free valuations and a brochure explaining this exciting industry.

For more information contact Samir Qureshi at [email protected] or 305-281-5259.

SOURCE Viper Partners