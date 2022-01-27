Med Student Delivers Babies with OB Who Delivered Him

But his memories with Dr. Courson go back a little longer–27 years to be exact–when she delivered him at SGMC in Valdosta, Georgia.

Clyatt, a Valdosta native, is a third-year medical student at PCOM South Georgia in Moultrie. An important part of his training involves rotating with preceptors in health systems. He was preparing to rotate through OB-GYN at SGMC when he requested Dr. Courson to be the physician who trains him and oversees his time at the hospital. Dr. Courson agreed, saying he would be her last medical student.

"I have taught nearly 150 aspiring medical students in 20 years," Dr. Courson said. "One of the main reasons I do so is to lure them to stay and live and practice in Valdosta! What better way to attract young doctors than to host them, teach them and expose them to the quality of life we have."

During his time with Dr. Courson, Clyatt assisted in countless cesarean sections, deliveries and circumcisions.

"I assisted in my first delivery on my first day of rotations at 7:30am," he said. "It is extremely rare that a medical student is that hands-on during a rotation, especially OB-GYN, but Dr. Courson and I trusted each other."

Dr. Courson said she enjoyed her time with Clyatt and being able to teach someone that she delivered when she was just eight years into practicing medicine. Now, she's been practicing for 35 years, and she's closing the chapter of teaching medical students with Clyatt.

"Griffin is a very bright young man," she said. "He will make an excellent physician. I am happy to have been able to take part in his education."

Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) extended its commitment to the Southeast by establishing PCOM South Georgia, an additional teaching location in Moultrie, Georgia. PCOM South Georgia offers both a full, four-year medical program leading to the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degree and a Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences degree.

SOURCE Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine