Med Tech Solutions Acquires Avarion, Strengthening Its Role as a Managed Service Provider Across the Full Care Continuum

VALENCIA, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Med Tech Solutions (MTS), a leading provider of managed healthcare IT services, today announced the acquisition of Avarion, a two-time Best in KLAS HIT Advisory firm serving hospitals, health systems, and care networks. The acquisition accelerates MTS' growth as a managed service provider supporting the full continuum of care, from ambulatory and community-based care settings to complex acute care environments.

The combination unites MTS' EHR managed services, application support, and technology infrastructure expertise with Avarion's deep experience in healthcare IT advisory, consulting, and leadership services. With the acquisition, MTS is now further positioned to help healthcare providers competitively navigate increasing regulatory complexity, workforce strain, and technology-driven change across the enterprise.

Acquisition Expands MTS' Health IT Advisory and Staffing Expertise Across Acute and Ambulatory Settings Post this

"Healthcare organizations are looking for trusted partners who can support them across the entire care continuum—not just at a point in time, but over the long term," said Mona Abutaleb, Chief Executive Officer of Med Tech Solutions. "The addition of Avarion strengthens MTS' ability to serve providers across ambulatory and acute care environments by pairing strategic guidance with comprehensive, hands-on managed services. Both organizations share a strong service culture and a commitment to helping clients operate effectively, so they can stay focused on patient care."

Formerly known as Huntzinger Management Group, Avarion is a trusted partner to healthcare organizations, delivering results through data-driven strategy and disciplined execution. Led by experienced executives, clinicians, and technologists, Avarion provides guidance that drives immediate impact while creating sustained value for evolving healthcare organizations. These capabilities strengthen MTS' ability to support healthcare organizations as both a strategic advisor and long-term strategic partner.

As part of the transaction, Avarion CEO and Founding Partner, Robert Kitts will report to Abutaleb and lead MTS' strategic advisory and staffing services.

"Joining Med Tech Solutions represents a natural evolution for Avarion and a powerful opportunity for our clients," said Kitts. "Together, we can support healthcare organizations with both strategic leadership and operational execution, pairing advisory expertise with the scale and continuity of a managed services provider. This combination strengthens our collective ability to deliver meaningful, lasting value across the healthcare landscape."

About Med Tech Solutions

Med Tech Solutions (MTS) is a health IT managed services provider (MSP) delivering secure, reliable, and scalable technology solutions to healthcare organizations across the care continuum. Founded in 2006, MTS supports thousands of healthcare organizations nationwide with end-to-end IT and EHR system management, cybersecurity and compliance, HITRUST-certified cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, data archiving, and integration services designed exclusively for healthcare. MTS helps providers protect patient data, optimize clinical and business systems, and deliver dependable end-user support to maximize performance across the healthcare IT lifecycle, so care teams can stay focused on patient care.

https://medtechsolutions.com/

About Avarion

Avarion (formerly Huntzinger Management Group) is a healthcare IT advisory and consulting firm focused on helping hospitals and health systems align technology with clinical, operational, and financial performance. Founded in 2007, the firm was built to meet the growing need for clarity, agility, and solutions that move beyond the status quo in healthcare. Avarion delivers strategic guidance, large-scale implementation support, and optimization services across EHRs, revenue cycle, enterprise analytics, and digital transformation initiatives. Working alongside executive and clinical leaders, Avarion partners with organizations from strategy to execution, shaping the future of healthcare.

http://www.avarion.com

SOURCE Med Tech Solutions