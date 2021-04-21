Med Tech Solutions Announces Security Alliance with Avertium and LIFARS, Delivering Comprehensive, Always-On Cloud Security for Healthcare Organizations

VALENCIA, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Med Tech Solutions (MTS), provider of practice-centered IT solutions for healthcare organizations, today announced it has formed a strategic alliance with Avertium and LIFARS. The three-way partnership creates the first combined suite offering managed cloud services, a managed security operations center (SOC) and incident response for always-on, comprehensive IT security that is designed for the unique needs of healthcare organizations. The partners will also participate in an Xtelligent Healthcare Media panel discussion on how to plan and practice response to a security breach on April 29.

Med Tech Solutions' secure, reliable IT infrastructure; optimized clinical and business applications; and full end-user support are depended on by thousands of healthcare organizations nationwide. With 100% of its focus on healthcare organizations, MTS is also one of the few IT services organizations to achieve HITRUST Common Security Framework (CSF) certification—the gold standard for safeguarding personal health information—for its cloud platform. The alliance—which combines MTS' solutions with Avertium's security monitoring and LIFARS' digital forensics and cyber resiliency services—expands on MTS' security commitment by creating the first complete, high-level security team and product set to prepare and protect healthcare organizations from an attack.

Typically, organizations must piece-meal security and cloud services, and there is little or no proactive interaction between the vendors. If a security incident occurs—when every second counts to limit damage and restore vital services—that is often the first time those vendors interact, which can cause expensive delays and additional losses. This alliance gives MTS cloud clients access to a coordinated team that understands each client's full environment and business practices, that can run proactive preparedness and incident response exercises and that is available 24/7/365 for immediate response.

"Very few healthcare organizations can afford to create and maintain the level of always-on cloud security that is offered by this alliance—and that the current threat environment requires," said Mona Abutaleb, CEO, Med Tech Solutions. "The combination of these three companies' technologies and expert services gives our clients a proven model to continue to improve their security posture and their ability to focus on what's most important—patient care."

According to a HIMSS cybersecurity survey, 70% of healthcare organizations experienced a security incident in 2020. Healthcare has become a prime target for cyberattacks designed to access or sell practices' business and patient data. In many cases, hackers install ransomware that shuts down a practice's access to data and costing them tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars in ransom, along with fines, damage to their brand and loss of patient trust.

"Avertium's expertise in threat prevention, detection and response perfectly complements Med Tech Solutions' focus on delivering resilience to the healthcare industry," said Paul Caiazzo, SVP corporate development and CISO, Avertium. "Together, our team seamlessly integrates 24/7/365 visibility and coverage with operational expertise, deep customer engagement, and next-gen security technologies to protect healthcare organizations from modern threats like ransomware and data theft."

"Just as fire drills save lives in case crisis occurs, incident response planning and preparedness are critical components to a healthcare organization's comprehensive security approach so they can return to caring for patients as quickly as possible if a breach occurs," said Steve Lubchansky, VP sales and alliances, LIFARS. "This union of LIFAR's digital forensics and cyber resiliency services along with MTS and Avertium sets the bar high with the first-of-its-kind comprehensive security team."

On Thursday April 29 at 11am ET, Xtelligent Healthcare Media will host Med Tech Solutions, Avertium and LIFARS in a panel discussion webinar, "Your Practice Is at Risk: How to Build an Always-On Cloud Security Team." Attendees will learn about the security specialties required for an always-on team, how to plan and practice response to a security breach, and immediate preventive actions to improve their security posture. To register, visit https://medtechsolutions.com/webinar/.

Med Tech Solutions (MTS) creates technology systems that work the way healthcare practices work. Its Practice-Centered Care™ services are supported by dedicated IT Care Teams to ensure technology systems support essential clinical workflows and strategic business plans. Provider organizations and networks can count on a secure, reliable IT infrastructure, optimized clinical and business applications, and full end-user support so they can focus on patient care. Founded in 2006, MTS serves thousands of healthcare practices nationwide. The company has been recognized as a six-time Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company and a Channel Futures MSP 501 provider, and it has achieved HITRUST Common Security Framework (CSF) certification for its cloud platform.

