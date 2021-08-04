Med Tech Solutions Once Again Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

VALENCIA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Med Tech Solutions (MTS), the leading provider of practice-centered IT solutions for healthcare organizations, today announced that its MTS Cloud platform has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization's MTS Cloud platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Med Tech Solutions in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Healthcare organizations are under immense pressure to not only meet complex HIPAA security and privacy compliance requirements, but to also adapt to a fast-changing security landscape that threatens their patients' personal information and their practices' business viability," said Mona Abutaleb, CEO, Med Tech Solutions. "The HITRUST CSF certification for our cloud datacenters and all of the learnings from the certification process that we apply across our security-first approach helps us ensure a secure, reliable IT infrastructure for our healthcare practice clients so they can prioritize patient care."

"The HITRUST CSF Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Vice President of Assurance Services, HITRUST. "The fact that Med Tech Solutions has achieved HITRUST CSF Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."

Med Tech Solutions (MTS) creates technology systems that work the way healthcare practices work. Its Practice-Centered Care™ services are supported by dedicated IT Care Teams to ensure technology systems support essential clinical workflows and strategic business plans. Provider organizations and networks can count on a secure, reliable IT infrastructure, optimized clinical and business applications, and full end-user support so they can focus on patient care. Founded in 2006, MTS serves thousands of healthcare practices nationwide. Learn more at www.medtechsolutions.com

