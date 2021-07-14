Med Tech Solutions Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501--Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

VALENCIA, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Med Tech Solutions (MTS) has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers (MSPs) in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings .

Managed services providers that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures that rank applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency. This year's list attracted a record number of applicants and was one of the most competitive in the survey's history.

Channel Futures is pleased to name MTS to the 2021 MSP 501 (#65), moving them up two slots from #67 in 2020.

"Unlike broad-based MSPs, Med Tech Solutions is focused entirely on serving healthcare organizations, and this is the second year in a row that we are the top-ranked IT services firm for healthcare organizations," said Mona Abutaleb, CEO, Med Tech Solutions. "We are one of a unique group of worldwide IT organizations who have achieved HITRUST Common Security Framework certification for our cloud platform, and our practice-centered technology systems ensure practices have a secure, reliable IT infrastructure, optimized applications, and full end-user support so providers can focus on what's most important: their patients."

Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium, and large organizations in public and private sectors. Today, many of their services and technology offerings focus on growing customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration, and support of hybrid work forces.

"The 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. They stand head and shoulders above the competition," said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for the Channel Futures and Channel Partners Conference & Expo division of Informa Tech Channels. "Coordinated by Channel Futures MSP 501 editor Allison Francis, this year's list was clearly one of the best ever on record."

The MSP 501 winners will be recognized at the MSP 501 Awards Gala at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo / MSP Summit , Nov. 1-4, in Las Vegas.

The complete 2021 MSP 501 list is available on Channel Futures' website.

About Med Tech Solutions

Med Tech Solutions (MTS) creates technology systems that work the way healthcare practices work. Its Practice-Centered Care™ services are supported by dedicated IT Care Teams to ensure technology systems support essential clinical workflows and strategic business plans. Provider organizations and networks can count on a secure, reliable IT infrastructure, optimized clinical and business applications, and full end-user support so they can focus on patient care. Founded in 2006, MTS serves thousands of healthcare practices nationwide. Learn more at www.medtechsolutions.com

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the IT channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information and in-person events. Our properties include Channel Futures MSP 501, recognizing the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry, Channel Futures DEI 101, honoring and celebrating those who have often been under-represented in tech channels; Channel Partners Events, delivering unparalleled in-person events, including Channel Partners Conference & Expo , The MSP Summit , and Channel Evolution Europe ; and DEI Community Group, our initiatives to educate, support, promote, and sustain diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the IT channel industry. Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech , a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. Learn more at channelfutures.com .

Media Contact

Lori Scribner

Market Street Group for Med Tech Solutions

Lori@marketstreetgrp.com

SOURCE Med Tech Solutions

Related Links

http://www.medtechsolutions.com

