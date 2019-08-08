Med Venture Holdings Announces New CEO Appointment For Nimbus

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Managing Partners of Med Venture Holdings are pleased to announce the appointment of Bret Boudousquie as the new CEO of Nimbus®. Bret recently began his role with Nimbus in July 2019 and will oversee the US commercialization, global expansion and ongoing development of the Nimbus product line and its future products.

The Nimbus was created to address the unmet need for an easy to use, efficient, cost-effective RF device that provides a large 8 mm – 10 mm spherical lesion, which the interventional pain specialist can use to treat pain.

Bret joins Nimbus from RadiaDyne®, where he led the business as President. RadiaDyne was a commercial-stage company that developed and marketed medical devices and patient monitoring equipment used during radiotherapy for cancer treatment. During his four-year tenure at RadiaDyne, Bret led the team as they updated all of RadiaDyne's products, systems, and processes. In early 2018, RadiaDyne launched the award-winning OARtrac® radiation dose monitoring system for cancer treatment. RadiaDyne was later sold in September 2018.

Prior to RadiaDyne, Bret's career was focused on evolving minimally invasive surgical procedures primarily in orthopedics, spine and general surgery, first with Johnson & Johnson and then with start-up companies. He established a strong track record of success in sales, marketing and sales management. Earlier in his career, Bret gained practical corporate finance experience as a Commercial Lender with Wachovia.

Bret offered, "I am very excited to work with the Nimbus team and look forward to replicating the great success they have had in Australia, as we expand in the US and other countries throughout the world. We have great confidence in the Nimbus RF Multitined Expandable Electrode as both current users and new users have shared the great value Nimbus provides for their chronic pain patients."

Travis Sessions, a Managing Partner for Med Venture Holdings commented, "Nimbus is providing great value to our interventional pain management physicians, hospital customers and patient stakeholders. We have made good progress through our distributors in Australia and Brazil and have confidence that under Bret's leadership, we can leverage this experience and capture the significant market opportunity in the US and other countries. I am confident that with Bret's leadership and track record of driving growth with differentiated medical technologies will ensure the success of this business."

About Med Venture Holdings – Med Venture Holdings evaluates, develops, and invests in medical device technologies, products, and services to improve human health and wellness. We partner with entrepreneurs, doctors, engineers, and business owners to provide the financing, relationships, and expertise to build value-creating businesses. Our combination of industry knowledge, regulatory compliance, operations, and finance make us a preferred partner.

