Med-X, Inc. Debuts First Internet TV Show "The Equity Crowdfunding Report" on its New Finance Media Platform, The National Investor Network

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Med-X, Inc. has recently debuted the first two episodes of its new weekly video series "The Equity Crowdfunding Report" hosted by it's Chief Media Officer, Nick Phillips. The series offers its first original content to the membership base of The National Investor Network. The format of the show is centered around news inside the growing equity crowdfunding space with exclusive one-on-one interviews with business leaders from companies utilizing the JOBS Act of 2012 to raise capital.

"Even though this is a really exciting time to be raising capital for small businesses, it is difficult to get the word out. There is a huge lack of media opportunities for small businesses to get their message out to investors in this space. We recognized long ago that a media play focused on equity crowdfunding would be extremely valuable because this industry is growing exponentially and outside the funding portals themselves there is no media platform to help build awareness for fundraisers," says Nick Phillips, Chief Media Officer.

The National Investor Network is the first of its kind media platform built specifically to bridge the gap between eager private equity investors looking for opportunities and business owners looking to raise capital. The platform is set to grow over the next several months as new video programs are in development which would continue to offer its members valuable information in the areas of personal finance, investing and trend forecasting.

"We have been at the tip of the spear for several years when it comes to equity crowdfunding," explains, Mr. Phillips. "As one of the very first companies in the U.S. to take advantage of Regulation A+, we feel strongly that this is the future of raising capital. It is our plan to continue to support this industry as we feel confident that the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC") is continuously restructuring these regulations which is allowing access to private capital to more everyday retail investors."

On November 12, 2019 the SEC's Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee met to discuss the SEC's Concept Release on regulatory harmonization and several topics specifically. During the meeting, a presentation by Blackstone Senior Managing Director, John Finley, was made where he compared the performance of the S&P 500 and Private Equity over the past 20 years. Private Equity seemingly showed higher returns and lower volatility across the board.

Several speakers addressed the need to continue making the public markets better and the private markets more accessible to smaller investors.

"There are lots of great companies out there raising capital that need help. The National Investor Network offers a lot of value to our Company and all other companies who are out there raising capital. Our growing database of investors combined with our technology and programming is geared for all sorts of investors puts Med-X in a great place to always be a part of this growing industry for many years to come." says Matthew Mills, COO of Med-X, Inc.

The first episodes are available to all members for free. More shows are in development for release in December 2019 with an assortment of episodes for 2020 and beyond.

ABOUT MED-X, INC.

Med-X, Inc. is a Nevada corporation formed in February 2014 to support the fast-paced environmentally friendly green scene products and services sectors, with its Nature-Cide , Malibu Brands and Thermal-Aid divisions as well as the emerging hemp and cannabis industry through such activities as compound identification and extraction of the identified cannabidiol (CBD) compounds for the present medical industry demand. The company's digital magazine, The Marijuana Times , publishes high-quality media content for the medical cannabis community to potentially generate revenue from advertisers as well as sell industry related merchandise to consumers. The National Investor Network is a membership platform that produces content in the finance and securities markets. For more information regarding Med-X, Inc., please visit www.medx-rx.com , email info@medx-rx.com or call 818-349-2870.

DISCLAIMER AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The securities offered by Med-X, Inc. hereby are highly speculative. Investing in shares of MED-X, INC. involves significant risk. This investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that an investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time. No public market currently exists for the securities and if and when a public market develops following this offering it may not continue. You should read the NEW Offering Circular as well as all Securities Exchange Commission filings before making any investment in the Company.

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

MEDIA INQUIRIES: info@medx-rx.com or call 818-349-2870

SOURCE Med-X, Inc.

