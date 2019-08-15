Med-X, Inc. Qualified by the SEC to Launch Second Crowdfunding Offering in Conjunction with Investment Banking Firm NMS Capital Advisors, LLC

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Med-X, Inc. -- On August 12, 2019, the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) qualified Med-X, Inc. (Med-X) to begin the company's second Regulation A+ Equity Crowdfunding Offering. This time Med-X will be working with a Broker/Dealer, NMS Capital Advisors, LLC ("NMS Capital"), in selling the offering which is now live on the crowdfunding portal StartEngine.com. The company plans to also link and use its own web site resources which include, Med-X, Inc. the official company website, as well as placing links and information regarding the company's offering on its divisional and subsidiary web properties, such as Thermal-Aid, Nature-Cide, The National Investor Network, Malibu Brands and The Marijuana Times.

"Regulation A+ allows us to advertise and reach out to all investors, not just wealthy accredited investors who comprise the top few percent of the country. While we do have a large number of the wealthy accredited investors, it is our philosophy to let all of our customers who use our products and or services, our small business partners, friends, family and fans to all participate in our company mission," explained Med-X President and COO, Matthew Mills.

For this offering, while allowing the "Working Class American" to buy Med-X shares for as little as $420 for 525 shares, Med-X management and NMS Capital are working together to create a syndicated network of Broker/Dealers to accelerate the offering. This will provide Med-X with the ability to execute on immediate key growth strategies.

For example, Med-X is in the midst of discussions and negotiations with multiple like-minded Eco-friendly pest control service companies, for strategic acquisition and or partnerships within the Nature-Cide's Service Division. This strategy is expected to fast-track the use of Nature-Cide's environmentally friendly and effective products within residential and wide-spread commercial applications nationwide. Other growth opportunities for Med-X divisions include adding new products to Nature-Cide's product line up, while expanding Malibu Brands new Pacific Pain Relief Cream to include a legal hemp CBD infused formulation version of the product, along with Thermal Aid's product lines and the Media Divisions, which includes the Marijuana Times and the new National Investor Network.

ABOUT MED-X, INC.

Med-X, Inc. is a Nevada corporation formed in February 2014 to support the fast-paced environmentally friendly green scene products and services sectors, with its Nature-Cide, Malibu Brands and Thermal-Aid divisions as well as the emerging hemp and cannabis industry through such activities as compound identification and extraction of the identified cannabidiol (CBD) compounds for the present medical industry demand. The company's digital magazine, The Marijuana Times, publishes high quality media content for the medical cannabis community to potentially generate revenue from advertisers as well as sell industry related merchandise to consumers. For more information regarding Med-X, Inc., please visit www.medx-rx.com, email info@medx-rx.com or call 818-349-2870.

DISCLAIMER AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The securities offered by Med-X, Inc. hereby are highly speculative. Investing in shares of MED-X, INC. involves significant risk. This investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that an investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time. No public market currently exists for the securities and if and when a public market develops following this offering it may not continue. You should read the NEW Offering Circular as well as all Securities Exchange Commission filings before making any investment in the Company.

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

MEDIA INQURIES: info@medx-rx.com or call 818-349-2870

SOURCE Med-X, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.medx-rx.com

