Med-X, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Pacific Northwestern Custom Bed Bug, Inc. to Continue Expansion of its Nature-Cide Service Division

Following the acquisition, Custom Bedbug will continue to independently run and grow its business and service their loyal customers, but do so under Med-X's Nature-Cide service division. Nature-Cide is Med-X's brand of all-natural line of green solutions for commercial pest-control applicators and runs its own service division in Southern California. Nature-Cide products are currently being distributed and applied nationwide for residential and commercial applications within a wide variety of industries including hospitality, turf-care, food service, public schools, hospitals, transportation and agriculture.

Med-X, President, Matthew Mills, stated that "Custom Bedbug has the same vision and approach as Nature-Cide in regard to eco-friendly safe and effective pest control. We see this as a great match to support and assist with the growth of Custom Bedbug's core business model while also incorporating Nature-Cide strategy and products into their service throughout the Pacific Northwest." This acquisition follows-up on Med-X's announcement of Acquiring Akamai Pest Solutions, which offers natural termite solutions in the Hawaiian Islands.

Hans Madson, co-owner of Custom Bedbug, explained that the decision to merge Custom Bedbug into the Nature-Cide division was easy. "We will now be aligned with a growing company with exciting products that, like us, is dedicated to an environmentally conscious approach to pest control. We look forward to consummating this partnership as it will allow us to expand our territory footprint, offerings to our customers and create greater opportunity for everyone working for Custom Bedbug, Inc."

The closing of the acquisition is subject to several conditions, including without limitation, satisfactory completion of due diligence investigation and execution of a definitive Purchase Agreement. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Custom Bed Bug, Inc. transaction will be consummated.

ABOUT NATURE-CIDE: Nature-Cide, provides our commercial and residential customers with all-natural, green, environmentally friendly and effective products via different applications for the control of insects while repelling rodents, reptiles and various birds. The Nature-Cide product line was first implemented via California licensed IPM (integrated pest management) service company "Nature-Cide Service." The Nature-Cide products are now positioned in professional pest control, hospitality, janitorial and agriculture. For more information, please visit https://nature-cide.com or email customerservice@nature-cide.com.

ABOUT MED-X: Med-X, Inc. is a revenue generating "Green Scene" company with multiple divisions. Med-X's core lines involve all-natural products including the Nature-Cide division described above. Med-X also has the Thermal-Aid division, which consists of patented and clinically proven Thermal-Aid hot and cold pain management modality products, which also include the Thermal-Aid Zoo and the Thermal-Aid Headache Relief System. Both lines are distributed nationally through large scale distribution partners. Med-X also operates a media division which owns and operates the MJT Network which includes The Marijuana Times. Med-X, Inc. also recently launched a new division named Malibu Brands which initially released the Pacific Pain Relief Cream, which is currently being offered in an IndieGoGo crowdfund campaign which discounts the products for consumers prior to management offering the first of many planned products to retail and distribution.

