medac cooperates with Scienta Lab to generate new insights in rheumatology care with AI-powered solutions

medac Gesellschaft für klinische Spezialpräparat mbH

12 Dec, 2023, 03:26 ET

WEDEL, Germany, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- medac is breaking new ground and cooperating with Scienta Lab, an innovative AI company based in France. Thanks to its unique and proprietary AI technology, Scienta Lab leverages multimodal data to support a better understanding of immuno-inflammatory diseases and their variability at the patient level. With this collaboration, medac aims at gaining a better understanding of patients' daily therapy routine.

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) is also being intensively discussed in rheumatology. medac has already underlined its commitment to new ideas and digital solutions by initiating the Ekipa Challenge "Innovate Rheumatology". As part of this challenge, the company deepened the contact with Scienta Lab, a French company with expertise in AI and immunology. Both companies have now concluded a cooperation agreement.

The aim is to gain more information about patients' everyday therapy lives

In the context of this collaboration, Scienta Lab will apply its proprietary technology on real world data to extract medical concepts and identify new patterns. This research work will give medac the opportunity to gain more insights into the everyday therapy of patients with rheumatological diseases.

"We are very pleased about the opportunity to find out more about the therapy situation of our patients with rheumatological diseases" explained Heiner Will, Managing Director at medac GmbH. "With the new insights, we hope to better understand the patients' situation so that we can better respond to their needs." continued Will.

"We are pleased to collaborate with medac, an independent group developing medicinal treatments. This partnership demonstrates the commitment of medac to support a personalized therapy journey in rheumatology thanks to innovative solutions. Since its creation, Scienta Lab has been focused on pioneering the AI-powered Precision Immunology revolution, and we are pleased to join forces with medac in the pursuit of this goal." explained Camille Bouget, CEO & co-founder of Scienta Lab.

About Scienta Lab

Scienta Lab is a deeptech company harnessing artificial intelligence to pioneer AI-powered Precision Immunology. With its unique and proprietary technology based on a foundation model, Scienta Lab leverages multimodal data to support a better understanding of immuno-inflammatory diseases physiopathology and variability at the patient level. Scienta Lab research activities, led in partnership with top-tier academic institutions, are regularly featured in medical journals and international congresses. For more information, visit https://www.scientalab.com.

medac Communications

Tel.: +49 (0)4103 – 8006 9111
Fax +49 (0)4103 – 8006 8934
Email: [email protected]

medac Gesellschaft für klinische Spezialpräparat mbH
Theaterstraße 6
D – 2288 Wedel
www.medac.de

medac Gesellschaft für klinische Spezialpräparate mbH
medac is a privately-owned German pharmaceutical company with sites in Wedel and Tornesch. medac's medicinal products are used worldwide to help doctors and patients manage acute and chronic diseases in the fields of oncology and haematology, urology, and autoimmune diseases. medac also develops and distributes specialist diagnostic systems. Since 1970, medac has been committed to its approach of uniting therapeutic and diagnostic products under one roof.
Further information on the company and its products can be found online at www.medac.de.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2288195/Medac_Logo.jpg

SOURCE medac Gesellschaft für klinische Spezialpräparat mbH

