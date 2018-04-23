MedAccred Introduces Plastics Extrusion Audit Criteria, Issues First Accreditation

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680565/MedAccred_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680566/Plastics_Extrusion.jpg )



This newest opportunity, Plastics Extrusion, comprises audit criteria which covers Tubing/Profile, Sheet, Film, Blown Film, Over-Jacketing, Co-Extrusion and Ram Extrusion. The audit criteria are developed by leaders in the medical device industry who are part of the MedAccred program and are focused on improving product quality and patient safety.

Sunlite Plastics of Germantown, Wisconsin USA has become the first manufacturing facility in the world to achieve MedAccred Plastics Extrusion Accreditation, with a Scope of Accreditation covering Tubing/Profile Extrusion. Following the MedAccred audit, technical experts from leading medical device companies reviewed the audit findings and corrective actions before voting on granting each MedAccred Accreditation.

Other companies are now looking to gain Accreditation to the new MedAccred Plastics Extrusion audit criteria.

Joe Pinto, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the Performance Review Institute, the not-for-profit organization that administers MedAccred on behalf of the medical devices industry, comments: "I am very proud that PRI is able to support the growth of MedAccred and enable the medical device industry to strengthen the supply chain through this Accreditation. Credit must be given to the pioneers, like Sunlite Plastics, who step up to this rigorous evaluation of their systems, processes and industry best practices to achieve their MedAccred Accreditation from industry."

About MedAccred

MedAccred is an industry managed supply chain oversight program that reduces risk to patient safety, assures quality products and compliance with requirements as they apply to critical processes used in the production of medical devices. The program is administered by the not-for-profit Performance Review Institute.

PRI is a global provider of customer-focused solutions designed to improve process and product quality by adding value, reducing total cost and promoting collaboration among stakeholders in industries where safety and quality are shared goals. PRI works closely with industry to understand their emerging needs and offers customized solutions in response. Learn more at http://p-r-i.org/medaccred/ or contact PRI at MedAccred@p-r-i.org

Contacts: Joanna Kennedy, jkennedy@p-r-i.org, 011 44 870 350 5011

SOURCE Performance Review Institute