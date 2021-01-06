MedAcuity and Fathom Consulting Announce Full-Service MedTech Product Development Partnership

WESTFORD, Mass., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MedAcuity, the go-to Boston-based software development partner for leading MedTech companies, today announced a development partnership with Fathom Consulting, a Minneapolis-based human-centered design consultancy providing extensive user experience (UX) design capabilities, to support the full-service needs of medical device clients. From product ideation to deployment and maintenance, clients in the MedTech space will benefit from MedAcuity's strong technical execution and software development expertise coupled with Fathom's in-depth design practices.

Human factors engineering (HFE), focused on facilitating safe and effective use of medical devices, is a critical aspect of product development. Companies in the MedTech sector are increasingly being driven by FDA guidelines around UX-based design practices. Both MedAcuity and Fathom are highly experienced in designing and developing for this heavily regulated industry. The safety, reliability, and security of medical devices is a key focus of the software MedAcuity develops for its clients. Concurrently, Fathom is highly qualified and specialized in UX design with a focus on design research, usability, and safety.

MedAcuity has over a decade of experience delivering software solutions for clients' most critical application development challenges for all classes of medical devices. Its capabilities include firmware and embedded systems development; mobile, application and GUI development; cloud and enterprise technologies; software design and development methodologies for heavy compliance-driven regulated environments; and cybersecurity strategy.

For over 20 years, Fathom Consulting has taken a human-centered approach to improving products, services, and operations for clients across the healthcare ecosystem—including providers, payers, pharmacy, and medical device companies. With a rich understanding of clinicians, patients, and deep expertise in human factors engineering, Fathom ensures products are designed with users' needs at the forefront. Fathom's areas of practice support clients as they examine concepts, implement device design, test and train users, and prepare for FDA submission.

"Having already worked with Fathom on several successful projects, I am thrilled to formalize our partnership," said Andy D'Amore, senior vice president of business development, MedAcuity. "Fathom brings to bear critical design practice capabilities and best-in-class processes. With our shared commitment to customer success, together we believe that we can offer our mutual clients incredible value."

"We look forward to being able to best serve our shared clients through this partnership," said Kate McRoberts, managing partner, Fathom. "Focusing on the interaction between users and devices during even the earliest stages of medical product development is essential. Together with MedAcuity, we'll be able to ensure that everything from the software to the user interface is optimally designed to work cohesively for maximum efficacy and better user experience."

About MedAcuity

MedAcuity is a specialized engineering firm that focuses on medical technology software development. The trusted and experienced firm was founded in 2007 by a team of seasoned software engineers who identified opportunities to fill gaps in the engineering expertise and efficiency facing the medical technology industry. MedAcuity offers extensive experience across the MedTech industry with full life cycle software development and subspecialties in other areas including tool validation, algorithm development, and cybersecurity. www.medacuitysoftware.com

About Fathom Consulting

Established in 1999 with the original tagline "Bridging Strategy, Technology, and Customer Experience," Fathom Consulting is a human-centered design consultancy that helps organizations capitalize on change and how they interact with customers. Clients engage them as proven partners in unraveling and solving strategic, operational, and customer experience challenges.

Fathom Consulting is proud to be a certified Women Business Enterprise (WBENC), and to have been recognized multiple times by Minnesota Business Magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" and Twin Cities Business Journal's "Best Places to Work."

www.consultfathom.com



