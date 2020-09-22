MedAcuity Joins BlackBerry QNX Channel Partner Program to Deliver Secure, Safety-Critical Software Solutions for the MedTech Industry

WESTFORD, Mass., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedAcuity Software, the go-to U.S.-based software development partner for leading MedTech companies, announced today that it will offer engineering services around the BlackBerry® QNX® technology platform to its broad embedded client base in the MedTech industry. MedAcuity joins the BlackBerry QNX Channel Partner Program, a worldwide network of experts trained on BlackBerry QNX technologies.

Under the terms of the agreement, MedAcuity will deliver custom software solutions using QNX technologies. Combined with its cybersecurity expertise and singular focus on medical devices and solutions, MedAcuity will build upon the QNX® Neutrino® RTOS, provide integration services, and design and develop safety-critical solutions for MedAcuity's clients in the MedTech industry.

MedAcuity has over a decade of experience delivering software solutions for clients' most critical application development challenges for all classes of medical devices. Its capabilities include firmware and embedded systems development; mobile, application and GUI development; cloud and enterprise technologies; software design and development methodologies for heavy compliance-driven regulated environments; and cybersecurity strategy.

"MedAcuity is pleased to expand our ability to deliver comprehensive solutions by joining the BlackBerry QNX Channel Partner Program, which furthers our commitment to developing highly secure, reliable and usable software for next-generation software-driven medical devices and solutions," said Andy D'Amore, senior vice president of business development at MedAcuity. "Our focus on medical device software coupled with our cybersecurity expertise is a perfect complement to BlackBerry QNX's high-performance, high-quality operating system technology."

"BlackBerry is pleased to welcome MedAcuity to our growing BlackBerry QNX Channel Partner Program," said Dhiraj Handa, VP, Channel, Partners and APAC, BlackBerry Technology Solutions. "The QNX operating system and MedAcuity's software development capabilities will allow for innovative solutions to be delivered quicker for our shared global clients while helping to increase our footprint in the growing MedTech industry."

To learn about the BlackBerry QNX Channel Partner Program, visit https://blackberry.qnx.com/en/partners/qnx-partner-directory.

About MedAcuity

MedAcuity is a specialized engineering firm that focuses on medical technology software development. The trusted and experienced firm was founded in 2007 by a team of seasoned software engineers who identified opportunities to fill gaps in engineering expertise and efficiency facing the medical technology industry. MedAcuity offers extensive experience across the MedTech industry with full life cycle software development and sub-specialties in other areas including tool validation, algorithm development, and cybersecurity strategy. Learn more at https://medacuitysoftware.com.

