MedAdvisor Solutions Launches Omnichannel Engagement for Pharmacy to Transform Patient Experience, Medication Management

Helping pharmacies deliver smart patient messaging while giving time back to pharmacists

WOBURN, Mass., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MedAdvisor Solutions, the global leader of pharmacy-driven, patient engagement, today announced the launch of Omnichannel Engagement for Pharmacy, powered by the company's AI-enabled platform, THRiV™. The suite allows pharmacies to complement and build upon their digital patient engagement strategy and existing initiatives, including paperless options that patients increasingly want. This gives pharmacies the ability to deliver new programs that improve medication outcomes and customer loyalty.

The Omnichannel Engagement for Pharmacy suite of offerings enables personalized patient engagement to simplify the patient's medication journey. It allows pharmacies to deliver medication information, reminders and alerts via a variety of communication channels. The suite will soon include interactive channels that allow patients to ask questions and receive answers in real time. Powered by THRiV's machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, the Omnichannel Engagement strategy enables "smart messaging" to help ensure patients receive compelling content when it's most convenient, in order to better inform them about medications and effectively manage their health while minimizing opt-outs.

A recent analysis of secure data on the company's platform shows that patient engagement in medication management increases by up to seven-fold1 when omnichannel versus single channel communication strategies are applied to drive behavior change.

"Patients trust and want to hear from their pharmacists about everything from vaccines to wellness programs," said Rick Ratliff, CEO of MedAdvisor Solutions. "Pharmacies are responding in kind by delivering a variety of digital resources. That said, scaling quickly while ensuring a seamless patient experience can be challenging. With access to two-thirds of the market, we help pharmacies quickly extend their investment in digital patient engagement. I'm optimistic about how we are collaborating to put the patient strategically at the center of the medication management journey over the longer term."

1Internal data, individual results may vary.

About MedAdvisor Solutions

MedAdvisor Solutions, formerly Adheris Health, is a global leader of pharmacy-driven patient engagement solutions that provide individualized patient experiences to simplify the patient medication journey. Our solutions utilize an empathetic, data-driven approach to engagement and an innovative, patient-centric digital experience that empower the pharmacy of the future and inspire lasting behavior change. MedAdvisor Solutions works with over 37,000 pharmacies across the US, Australia & New Zealand to deliver our solutions to help patients take their medication safely and effectively.

In Australia, MedAdvisor Solutions has connected over 3.7 million patients through more than 95% of Australian pharmacies. MedAdvisor Solutions is on track to become one of the largest players to aid in the global transformation of the pharmacy of the future through digital patient engagement solutions. In 2018 and 2020, MedAdvisor Solutions was recognized in the AFR Fast 100 and in both 2022 and 2023, received the Retail Excellence Award (REX) for Technology & Automation from Drug Store News.

Press Contact:

Andrea Heuer

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 917-914-5563

SOURCE MedAdvisor Solutions