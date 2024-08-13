MedAdvisor Solutions Showcases Industry's First AI-Driven Medication Advisor

Designed To Support Patient Engagement And Improve Access To Medication Information

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MedAdvisor Solutions, the global leader of pharmacy-driven patient engagement solutions, and Brand Engagement Network (BEN), a provider of safe, personalized customer engagement AI, today announced that the companies' revolutionary AI-driven medication advisor will be available for live demonstration at the 2024 National Association of Chain Drug Stores – Total Store Expo (NACDS TSE) beginning August 18, 2024, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

The first-of-its-kind, AI-driven medication advisor offers personalized engagement to support patients' healthcare journeys while also reducing pharmacist burden. This innovative technology enhances interactions, from personalized conversations about medication management to answers related to complex health inquiries. By utilizing the interactive advisor, pharmacies can elevate adherence, awareness, and education programs.

The medication advisor's unique data architecture creates a secure environment for patient insights and proprietary pharmacy content, ensuring HIPAA compliance and minimizing the risk of inaccuracies and bias. Its responses are derived from a curated, customizable repository of approved content, offering pharmacies flexibility in incorporating vetted information and underscoring MedAdvisor Solutions' unparalleled commitment to information security and privacy.

"The integration of advanced AI solutions into pharmacies' patient engagement services will help to improve customer experience and reduce burden on pharmacy staff," said Rick Ratliff, CEO of MedAdvisor Solutions. "Our AI-enabled medication advisor represents MedAdvisor Solutions' commitment to digital innovation, as well as our commitment to elevating patient engagement and empowering pharmacies to deliver superior care efficiently."

BEN's safe, conversational, human-modeled avatar serves as the foundation of the medication advisor's capabilities. Proprietary AI technology enables the intelligent and communicative medication advisor to serve as a resource for patients and pharmacists by providing 24/7, multilingual support.

One important way the advisor supports pharmacies, and their patients is through vaccination education, engagement, and appointment scheduling. By delivering credible information, alleviating patient concerns, and streamlining the vaccination process, the advisor gives time back to the pharmacists to focus on more urgent patient interactions. Its versatile design caters to patients of all ages, offering clear information for older adults and a familiar, conversational interface for younger patients.

At the NACDS conference, attendees will have an exclusive opportunity to engage with a life-sized version of the medication advisor, known as Sandy. They can see firsthand how it addresses questions about vaccines, including COVID-19, flu, and RSV, and learn how it schedules vaccination appointments through text and voice interfaces.

"Patients deserve quick and accurate answers regarding their healthcare," said Paul Chang, Co-CEO of BEN. "Our AI offers a safe, private experience to help patients with everything from learning about a new medication to scheduling a vaccination appointment, ultimately improving patient outcomes and public health."

The advisor is one of the first offerings from MedAdvisor's innovative partnership with BEN. Visit MedAdvisor Solutions at booth #516 during NACDS TSE 2024 August 18-19, to experience Sandy first hand or click here to reserve your time to speak with a representative to learn more.

About MedAdvisor Solutions

MedAdvisor Solutions, formerly Adheris Health, is a global leader of pharmacy-driven patient engagement solutions that provide individualized patient experiences to simplify the patient medication journey. Our solutions utilize an empathetic, data-driven approach to engagement and an innovative, patient-centric digital experience that empower the pharmacy of the future and inspire lasting behavior change. MedAdvisor Solutions works with over 37,000 pharmacies across the US, Australia & New Zealand to deliver our solutions to help patients take their medication safely and effectively.

In Australia, MedAdvisor Solutions has connected over 3.7 million patients through more than 95% of Australian pharmacies. MedAdvisor Solutions is on track to become one of the largest players to aid in the global transformation of the pharmacy of the future through digital patient engagement solutions. In 2018 and 2020, MedAdvisor Solutions was recognized in the AFR Fast 100 and in both 2022 and 2023, received the Retail Excellence Award (REX) for Technology & Automation from Drug Store News.

www.Medadvisorsolutions.com

About BEN

Brand Engagement Network (BEN), NASDAQ: BNAI, is an emerging provider of safe and secure generative AI for businesses and consumers, headquartered in Jackson, WY. BEN's full-stack platform, encompassing front-end, middleware, and back-end, is scalable, customizable, and can be fully optimized for superior CX, productivity, and performance. The backbone of BENs success is its rich portfolio of conversational AI applications, featuring 16+ perception, understanding and response modules that facilitate human-like engagements with consumers. BEN seeks to deploy scalable and sustainable AI solutions to businesses and partner with those with complimentary capabilities and networks in industries experiencing significant workforce gaps. In line with the vision of an AI-enhanced world, BEN strives to bring AI assistants to everyone who can benefit from them.

Additional information about BEN can be found here: https://beninc.ai/

