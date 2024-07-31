MedAdvisor Solutions to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference & Private Company Showcase

WOBURN, Mass., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MedAdvisor Solutions, the global leader of pharmacy-driven patient engagement, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Rick Ratliff and Chief Financial Officer Ancila Desai will attend the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference & Private Company Showcase held August 13-15, 2024 at the InterContinental Boston, an IHG Hotel.

While at the Conference, Ratliff and Desai will present together on Wednesday, August 14th from 12:00 p.m.-12:25 p.m. ET in Abigail Adams B.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available here .

About MedAdvisor Solutions

MedAdvisor Solutions, formerly Adheris Health, is a global leader of pharmacy-driven patient engagement solutions that provide individualized patient experiences to simplify the patient medication journey. Our solutions utilize an empathetic, data-driven approach to engagement and an innovative, patient-centric digital experience that empower the pharmacy of the future and inspire lasting behavior change. MedAdvisor Solutions works with over 37,000 pharmacies across the US, Australia & New Zealand to deliver our solutions to help patients take their medication safely and effectively.

In Australia, MedAdvisor Solutions has connected over 3.7 million patients through more than 95% of Australian pharmacies. MedAdvisor Solutions is on track to become one of the largest players to aid in the global transformation of the pharmacy of the future through digital patient engagement solutions. In 2018 and 2020, MedAdvisor Solutions was recognized in the AFR Fast 100 and in both 2022 and 2023, received the Retail Excellence Award (REX) for Technology & Automation from Drug Store News.

Investor Relations Contact

Sarah Sweeney, SVP of Global Marketing

860-595-8553, [email protected]

SOURCE MedAdvisor Solutions