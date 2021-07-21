Medal of Honor Recipients Visit Congressional Medal of Honor Museum in South Carolina

The Congressional Medal of Honor Museum is one of three National Medal of Honor sites formally recognized by the U.S. Congress in the National Medal of Honor Memorial Act . Prior to the move to its present location in 1992, the Society's museum consisted of a small collection of materials kept at its former offices on the U.S.S. Intrepid in New York City.

During the visit to the museum, Medal of Honor Recipients saw recent upgrades and additions to the museum's galleries that tell the Recipients' stories from various wars and include exhibits of artifacts that tangibly connect the past and present.





"The Museum and archives on the Yorktown here in Mount Pleasant play a critical role in preserving the stories of Medal of Honor Recipients, which are not only key parts of our nation's history but also important examples of American principles and values," said Congressional Medal of Honor Society President Drew Dix who received the Medal of Honor in 1969 from President Lyndon Johnson for his actions in the Vietnam War.

He added, "Since Congress established the Congressional Medal of Honor Society in 1958, we are the primary organization dedicated to honoring Medal of Honor Recipients and their legacy. We do this through the official archives here and by carrying out our mission to educate America's youth through our Character Development Program and by helping our fellow veterans cope with the many challenges they face."

Dix continued, "The impact of the Medal of Honor is greater when the Society can work with like-minded organizations that also strive to inspire and educate the public through the values of the Medal of Honor through positive opportunities and outreach. We have an obligation to ensure all have a positive impact on the Society's mission."

The Medal of Honor Recipients' visit to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's headquarters and museum was made as part of a series of events that took place in the area, including at Joint Base Charleston, the Citadel, Scientific Research Corporation and a Charleston RiverDogs game, in addition to a Citizen Honors Awards celebration. Each of these activities provided opportunities for the Recipients to engage in community, veterans and educational outreach, which are central to the Society's mission to promote the values represented by the Medal of Honor: courage, sacrifice, integrity, commitment, patriotism, and citizenship.

