Medality Launches Job Board Connecting Employers with Radiology's Most Engaged Talent Network

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medality, a TrueLearn brand, announced the launch of the Medality Job Board at jobs.medality.com, a hiring platform built exclusively for radiology. The new job board helps radiologists, residents, and fellows discover vetted career opportunities from leading academic institutions, private practices, and health systems, while giving employers direct access to the highly engaged physicians who already make up Medality's education community.

Radiologists are among the hardest clinical specialists to reach through conventional recruiting channels. They are high in demand, time-starved, and rarely browsing traditional job boards. Instead of searching across dozens of generic career sites, radiologists and trainees can explore opportunities from trusted employers within the platform they already rely on for case-based learning, CME compliance, and subspecialty training. At the same time, employers can reduce competition and present their jobs to radiologists directly on the platform as they invest in their careers. Each month, the Medality platform draws more than 160,000 visits from a base of 40,000+ subscribers, who together earn more than 182,000 CME hours a year.

Through Medality's partnerships with 100+ U.S. academic programs, employers using the job board also gain a direct pipeline to residents and fellows 12 to 36 months from independent practice, candidates that competing organizations typically can't reach until they enter the open market.

"Radiologists don't have time to go looking for job postings, but they're already spending time on Medality," said Daniel Arnold, Medality President and Co-Founder. "By building hiring directly into the platform radiologists use to train and advance their careers, we're helping health systems and practices reach candidates in the moments they're already thinking about where their career goes next."

"Finding the right radiologist is about more than filling an open position," said Akshay Gupta, MD, Neuroradiologist at Radiology Associates, P.C. in Eugene, OR. "It's about identifying physicians who are a strong clinical and cultural fit for our practice and our communities. Medality gives us the opportunity to connect with residents and fellows earlier, through a platform they're already using to learn, so those relationships can begin well before they're actively searching for their next opportunity."

The job board is the foundation of a broader employer partnership, which can also include:

Priority Job Postings – pinned visibility on the Medality Job Board

Featured Webinars – live sessions promoted across the platform

Educational Blog Placements – employer insights distributed to engaged radiologists

Sponsored Live Events – co-branded experiences with the Medality audience

Banner & Spotlight Ads – premium placement across high-traffic platform surfaces

Company Spotlight Page – a branded home base for an employer's candidate story

The launch builds on Medality's broader workforce development ecosystem. Alongside the job board, Medality offers workforce management solutions that help organizations improve hiring and onboarding efficiency, CME compliance management, and workforce planning, pairing hiring support with the platform's education and training tools to help address the radiology workforce shortage and keep high-quality imaging care accessible across more communities.

About Medality

Medality is the leading education and practice development platform for radiologists, helping tens of thousands of radiologists from over 100 countries upskill in advanced imaging areas. Its case-based, microlearning video courses are taught by expert faculty and feature integrated cases designed to simulate clinical practice from anywhere, anytime. Medality partners with 150+ academic institutions and radiology practices through training, professional development, and compliance solutions to help tackle the global workforce shortage. To learn more about Medality, visit medality.com.

About TrueLearn

TrueLearn is a leading digital learning and analytics platform that focuses on training healthcare professionals in the areas of medicine, nursing, and therapy. TrueLearn is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information about TrueLearn's enterprise learning platform and test prep resources, visit truelearn.com.

SOURCE TrueLearn