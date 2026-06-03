New Report Reveals 3 in 4 CRNAs Got a Raise Last Year While Most Remain Just One Good Offer Away from a Career Move

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APEX Anesthesia Review, a TrueLearn brand, surveyed 634 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and Student Registered Nurse Anesthetists (SRNAs) nationwide to track salary trends, career priorities, and workforce sentiment across one of healthcare's most in-demand specialties. The findings signal a profession that is both well-compensated and steadily evolving.

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With a nationwide shortage of anesthesia providers and healthcare systems competing aggressively for talent, the data offers timely intelligence for hospital administrators, group practices, and staffing firms seeking to attract and retain CRNAs in an increasingly competitive market.

KEY FINDINGS

KEY FINDINGS AT A GLANCE

77 % of CRNAs experienced year-over-year salary growth, with over a third seeing increases exceeding 10%. 60 % are open to new job opportunities; only 11% are actively searching right now. 35 % skip a job posting if compensation is not listed - the #1 barrier to applications. 23 % work locum or travel; 52% of hourly contractors earn between $200 and $249 per hour 58 % have considered or would consider relocating for better pay or work-life balance. 43 % never work weekends or holidays; schedule autonomy ranks as a top career driver.









SALARY GROWTH ACCELERATES ACROSS THE PROFESSION

CRNA compensation continued its upward climb in 2025. Of the 234 CRNAs who answered the salary trajectory question, 77% reported an increase over the prior year, with 36% describing gains of more than 10%. Only 4% reported a salary decrease, suggesting a labor market that continues to favor anesthesia providers.

For the one in five CRNAs working in locum or travel roles, earnings are especially strong. More than half of this group reports hourly rates between $200 and $249, and one in four earns $250 or more per hour. Full-time employment remains the dominant arrangement at 60%, though the locum and independent contractor segment has grown to represent nearly a quarter of the workforce.

Benefits packages are largely robust: 87% of CRNAs receive malpractice coverage, 79% receive retirement matching, 74% receive paid time off, and 64% receive a continuing education stipend. Despite strong overall compensation, satisfaction relative to local cost of living is mixed, with a third of respondents neutral and nearly 20% dissatisfied, suggesting that salary strategy must account for geographic market conditions.

A WORKFORCE THAT IS OPEN, BUT SELECTIVE

One of the report's most actionable findings is the gap between active and passive job seekers. While just 11% of CRNAs describe themselves as actively looking for a new role, nearly 49% say they are open to new opportunities without actively searching. That means roughly 6 in 10 CRNAs are accessible to employers if the outreach and offer are right.

When CRNAs do engage with job listings, they are deliberate: 89% apply to just one or two positions per month. Quality, therefore, matters far more than volume. The single most cited reason for bypassing a listing is the absence of salary information, flagged by 35% of respondents. Location mismatch (28%) and insufficient job details (19%) follow. Together, these three factors account for more than 80% of all application abandonment.

Geographic mobility adds further opportunity for employers. Nearly 58% of CRNAs have considered or would consider relocation for better compensation or work-life balance which is a meaningful signal for health systems in underserved or cost-competitive regions.

SCHEDULE AUTONOMY IS A DEFINING CAREER PRIORITY

Beyond salary, how and when CRNAs work matters deeply. Call requirements and scheduling flexibility rank among the top job decision factors, second only to compensation and location. The data reflects a profession that has largely secured favorable working conditions: 43% of CRNAs report they never work weekends or holidays, and 73% work between 30 and 49 hours per week.

Three-quarters of respondents work in hospital settings, with outpatient clinics representing 16%. These numbers reflect the breadth of settings in which CRNAs practice and the variety of scheduling arrangements employers must be prepared to compete on.

WHAT THE DATA MEANS FOR HEALTHCARE EMPLOYERS

The survey surfaces clear, data-backed priorities for employers navigating a tight anesthesia labor market:

Publish compensation in every listing. More than 1 in 3 CRNAs will not apply to a job without salary information. This single change has the highest impact on application volume.

More than 1 in 3 CRNAs will not apply to a job without salary information. This single change has the highest impact on application volume. Invest in schedule design. Call structure and hours rank as the second most important job factor. Employers offering predictable, autonomy-respecting schedules gain a measurable competitive edge.

Call structure and hours rank as the second most important job factor. Employers offering predictable, autonomy-respecting schedules gain a measurable competitive edge. Meet baseline benefits expectations. Malpractice coverage, retirement matching, PTO, and CE stipends are now standard expectations, not differentiators. Gaps are disqualifying.

Malpractice coverage, retirement matching, PTO, and CE stipends are now standard expectations, not differentiators. Gaps are disqualifying. Recruit before candidates are looking. With 49% of CRNAs passively open to opportunities, proactive employer branding and presence on anesthesia-specific platforms reaches the largest available talent pool.

With 49% of CRNAs passively open to opportunities, proactive employer branding and presence on anesthesia-specific platforms reaches the largest available talent pool. Tailor messaging to local markets. With 58% open to relocation and compensation satisfaction tied closely to cost of living, regionally-aware recruitment messaging outperforms generic national campaigns.

APEX JOB BOARD

The data is clear: CRNAs are selective, and a missing salary range is the fastest way to lose them. The APEX Job Board is built around the information CRNAs actually need to say yes, with listing fields for compensation, employment type, schedule expectations, benefits, and facility details.

We give employers the tools to get it right. Because 35% of CRNAs skip listings without pay information, every APEX posting is structured to surface what matters most before a candidate ever clicks apply.

Beyond job posting, APEX gives employers direct access to an engaged SRNA and CRNA audience through brand awareness opportunities. That way, the strongest candidates are already familiar with your organization by the time a role opens up.

METHODOLOGY

The 2026 data is based on an online survey conducted by APEX Anesthesia in 2025. A total of 634 CRNAs and SRNAs participated. Respondents represent a range of practice settings, employment types, and experience levels across the United States. The survey was voluntary and anonymous.

REPORT AVAILABILITY

The full 2026 CRNA Salary & Career Report is available for download at apexanesthesia.com/crna-career-report.

ABOUT APEX ANESTHESIA REVIEW

APEX Anesthesia Review is the leading education and career platform built exclusively for the nurse anesthesia community. From NBCRNA-approved continuing education to a dedicated CRNA job board, APEX connects anesthesia professionals with the tools, knowledge, and opportunities they need to advance at every stage of their career. Learn more at apexanesthesia.com.

ABOUT TRUELEARN

TrueLearn is a leading digital learning and analytics platform that focuses on training healthcare professionals in the areas of medicine, nursing, and therapy. TrueLearn is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information about TrueLearn's enterprise learning platform and test prep resources, visit truelearn.com.

SOURCE TrueLearn