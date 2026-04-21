Medality Named 2026 RAD Honors Health Equity Advocate Award Winner by the Radiology Business Management Association (RBMA)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medality, a TrueLearn brand, has been named the recipient of the 2026 RAD Honors Health Equity Advocate Award by the Radiology Business Management Association (RBMA). The award recognizes organizations making a measurable impact in reducing disparities in access to care and improving patient outcomes.

Medality was recognized for advancing health equity by expanding access to high-quality, subspecialty radiology education at scale. Through expert-led, case-based digital training and clinical simulations, the platform enables physicians and radiologists to access real-world learning experiences anytime, anywhere, while removing geographic and institutional barriers that have traditionally limited access to advanced imaging education. By removing these barriers, Medality gives radiologists exposure to complex cases and subspecialty expertise they may never encounter in their local practice environments.

"To improve patient outcomes, we have to first improve access to education," said Daniel Arnold, Medality President and Co-Founder. "By expanding what radiologists are able to see and learn, we are helping physicians make more confident diagnoses, detect disease earlier, and deliver better care to the patients who need it most," said TrueLearn's CEO, Kevin Sayar.

Medality's approach combines scalable digital infrastructure with partnerships across hundreds of leading radiologists to deliver training that mirrors real-world clinical practice. This model allows the company to extend subspecialty expertise beyond traditional academic hubs to radiology practices, community hospitals, underserved regions, and global health settings.

The impact of this work is measurable:

Tens of thousands of radiologists trained globally

Active learners across more than 100 countries

Partnerships with over 150 academic institutions and radiology practices

More than 30 million minutes of case-based education consumed

Radiologists trained on the platform have collectively impacted over 50 million patients worldwide

Medality's commitment to advancing health equity extends beyond education into workforce development. Through its new job board and workforce management solutions, Medality connects radiologists with opportunities that align with their training, goals, and practice needs while helping organizations improve hiring and onboarding efficiency, compliance management, and workforce planning. By supporting both the development and placement of radiologists, Medality is helping address critical workforce shortages and ensuring that high-quality imaging care is accessible across more communities.

The award was presented at the RBMA 2026 PaRADigm Conference during the RAD Honors Awards & Networking Lunch on April 14 in Orlando, Florida.

About Medality

Medality is the leading education and practice development platform for radiologists, helping tens of thousands of radiologists from over 100 countries upskill in advanced imaging areas. Its case-based, microlearning video courses are taught by expert faculty and feature integrated cases designed to simulate clinical practice from anywhere, anytime. Medality partners with 150+ academic institutions and radiology practices through training, professional development, and compliance solutions to help tackle the global workforce shortage. To learn more about Medality, visit medality.com.

About TrueLearn

TrueLearn is a leading digital learning and analytics platform that focuses on training healthcare professionals in the areas of medicine, nursing, and therapy. TrueLearn is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information about TrueLearn's enterprise learning platform and test prep resources, visit truelearn.com.

SOURCE TrueLearn