Medalla Light Beer Marks Its 40th Anniversary With The Launching Of Special Edition Cans Designed By Renowned Puerto Rican Artist

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medalla Light is celebrating its 40th anniversary by reaffirming its commitment to Puerto Rican art and culture. The island's flagship beer launched limited edition Medalla Light beer cans embellished with the art of Alexis Díaz, one of Puerto Rico's most recognized muralists. The collectable cans are available now in Florida, Connecticut, Puerto Rico, Unites States Virgin Islands and everywhere the beer is sold.

Additionally, Medalla Light pledged to donate to the Puerto Rico Museum of Art in San Juan part of the proceeds of a product line inspired on Díaz's designs that include T-shirts and baseball caps.

"In addition to crafting a beer of the highest quality and freshness, our company bets on those who relentlessly work as hard for Puerto Rico, or their country of origin, to be recognized and talked about worldwide in a positive manner," said Jorge Bracero, Medalla's chief marketing officer. "Alexis Díaz is someone who works tirelessly to achieve this goal, and who follows his heart uncompromisingly."

With a four-decade history in 'The Island of Enchantment', Medalla Light arrived in Florida last year to stay for good, exceeding all expectations and breaking sales records. The beer has found a home in the nostalgic heart of the state's large Puerto Ricans community while also gaining loyal new fans. It is available in more than 800 establishments in Florida, including large U.S. chains like Walmart, Sam's Club and BJ's, as well as Latin stores such as Sedano's, Bravo Supermarkets and Presidente.

Díaz has made the art of painting murals his in a very unique way. His works can be found in different parts of the world including France, Mexico, England and the United States. Now, Díaz is the first artist to adorn with his designs the iconic Puerto Rican Medalla Light beer can. Díaz does not spray paint his murals, but instead utilizes brushes and a small jar of Chinese ink which, combined with patience and discipline, give life to magical pieces.

"This time my canvas was Medalla Light cans, which for me is a great honor. Being able to display my art in partnership with one of the most emblematic Puerto Rican brands, is a dream come true," Díaz said. "The designs were inspired by the island, its people and the emblematic images that represent us, like the Puerto Rican jíbaro (countryside man), the beach, our musical rhythms and the maga flower (PR's state flower). All these as seen from my perspective, with the touch of mythology and fantasy that goes into my pieces."

For information on the special edition cans or on the availability of the designs-inspired merchandise, visit Medalla Light's social media platforms on Facebook @MedallaLightofficial, Twitter @Medallaofficial and Instagram @Medallalight.

