Medalla Light, the National Beer of Puerto Rico, Unveils "Medalla Drinkers Know" Campaign: Celebrating Puerto Rican Culture Through Humor

ORLANDO, Fla., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the official launch of Medalla Light's latest campaign, Medalla Drinkers Know, tailored for the United States market and aimed at engaging the Puerto Rican diaspora, and those soon to join the ranks of Medalla's aficionados. In Puerto Rican culture, few things encapsulate its vibrancy quite like its music, traditions, their cherished Medalla beer, and of course, its colorful idioms – a linguistic and cultural heritage passed down from generation to generation. With the launch of its new campaign, "Medalla Drinkers Know," Medalla Light aims to celebrate the richness of these idioms in a humorously manner, fostering connections with Puerto Ricans in the diaspora while igniting laughter and a sense of unexpected pride.

"These idioms, deeply ingrained in the Boricua spirit, serve as secret codes that bind us together as Puerto Ricans," said says Maribel Montes, General Manager of Cervecera de Puerto Rico. "Whether you're a Puerto Rican abroad missing home or someone curious about Puerto Rican culture, "Medalla Drinkers Know" has something for everyone. Get ready to laugh, learn, and feel proud of your Puerto Rican roots! Medalla Light is not just a beer; it's a cultural ambassador."

At the heart of the campaign is the use of quintessential Puerto Rican phrases such as "thru a pipe and seven keys" ("por un tubo y siete llaves") which refers to a large quantity. By translating these idioms in a literal and humorous way, the campaign seeks to evoke fresh pride in the diaspora while piquing the curiosity of a wider audience and inviting newcomers to experience the essence of the Island through its iconic beer.

The campaign will be activated across various platforms, including social media, digital channels, merchandise, billboards, and Puerto Rican cultural events in the United States.

Following in the footsteps of its previous groundbreaking campaigns, such as Sounds from Home (Coquí) and El Barrio, "Medalla Drinkers Know" not only celebrates the cultural richness and idiosyncrasy of Puerto Ricans but also invites curiosity and inclusion from all backgrounds. A standout feature of the campaign is the incorporation of QR codes, providing an opportunity for individuals to delve deeper into the humorous expressions showcased and to become new fans of Medalla Light.

Medalla Light is currently available in 18 U.S. markets, including: Florida, Massachusetts, Washington D.C., Wisconsin, Ohio, Connecticut, Virginia, New York, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Maryland, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Atlanta and North Carolina.

