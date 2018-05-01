Medallia and Facebook Define Next Generation of Collaborative Customer Experience Management

"The future of customer experience management has arrived because today's global workforce needs customer feedback and insights within its collaboration solution," said Krish Mantripragada, Chief Product Officer, Medallia. "Medallia is the only customer experience platform integrated into Workplace by Facebook empowering thousands of businesses to activate employees and drive real-time collaboration and accountability across the company. This is an entirely new way of accessing data, insights, and workflows to put the customer at the forefront of a company's daily operations."

The Medallia integration embeds the pulse of the customer into Workplace by Facebook, where teams are already collaborating on ideas and actions to take. With this integration companies can ensure that employees are able to engage with customers to optimize experiences, act quickly to resolve any issues, understand systemic problems, and make improvements leveraging the best of collaboration capabilities of Workplace by Facebook, from their Medallia Experience Cloud platform.

"Workplace by Facebook transforms how businesses and teams work together, making work simpler and more efficient, for more than 30,000 organizations around the world," said Anand Dass, Ecosystems Partner Manager, Workplace by Facebook. "Bringing Medallia into the Facebook ecosystem expands our impact and ensures that actual customer feedback, direct from the customer in real-time, is integrated within the organization's collaborative productivity tools."

Medallia Experience Cloud is the only enterprise-grade platform that can wire the entire organization to drive action and win on customer experience. Medallia plans to expand this integration with Facebook to include new features and functionality for both customers and employees, including capabilities to collect employee feedback on the customer experience and more powerful reporting and analytical insights that can be distributed in real-time to various internal groups and team members.

About Medallia

Medallia's mission is simple: to create a world where companies are loved by customers and employees alike. Hundreds of the world's largest companies and organizations trust Medallia Software-as-a-Service application to help them capture customer feedback everywhere the customer is (on the phone, in store, online, mobile), understand it in real-time, and deliver insights and action everywhere—from the C-suite to the frontline—to improve their performance. Founded in 2001, Medallia has offices in Silicon Valley, the D.C. Metro area, New York, London, Paris, Sydney, Buenos Aires, and Tel Aviv. Learn more at www.medallia.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medallia-and-facebook-define-next-generation-of-collaborative-customer-experience-management-300639621.html

SOURCE Medallia, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.medallia.com

