Medallia Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medallia, Inc. ("Medallia") today announced the launch of its initial public offering of 14,500,000 shares of common stock. Medallia is offering 13,325,000 shares and selling stockholders are offering 1,175,000 shares. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to buy an additional 1,585,000 shares of common stock from Medallia and an additional 590,000 shares of common stock from the selling stockholders at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Medallia has been approved to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MDLA".

BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Credit Suisse is also acting as a book-running manager. Oppenheimer & Co., SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, William Blair, Needham & Company, Craig-Hallum Capital Group and Roth Capital Partners are acting as co-managers.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by phone at (800) 831-9146; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 375 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10152, Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, by phone at (800) 326-5897, or by email at cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia's award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment.

IR Contact:

Carolyn Bass

IR@medallia.com

SOURCE Medallia, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.medallia.com

