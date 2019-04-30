Medallia Announces Submissions for Second Annual Medallia Expy Awards to Honor Experience Management Innovators

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medallia, Inc. (www.medallia.com), the global leader in experience management, has today announced the launch of its second annual Medallia Expy Awards in celebration and recognition of leaders in the Medallia community who stand out for their commitment to experience management, and the impact it has on their customers, employees, and businesses.

The four award categories this year are: Experience Makers, Operational Experts, Employee Advocates, and Creators of the Year. These categories recognize organizations that use experience management to drive revenue and improve efficiencies while engaging and empowering their employees and driving innovation.

"The past year has led to measurable success and key wins across the board for the experience management industry," commented Leslie Stretch, Medallia CEO. "We're incredibly eager to receive the submissions for the second annual Expys, and to have the chance to recognize our incredible clients transforming their organizations through the use of feedback."

Winners from last year's Medallia Expy Award winners were IBM, Generali, Sage, and Comcast. This year's winners will be publicly celebrated at Medallia's Experience 2019 conference, taking place in San Diego from June 3-5 2019.

The awards submission is currently open to all Medallia clients and closes on May 7, 2019. Clients may submit for more than one category if applicable, and a panel of experience management experts outside of Medallia will be judging the entries based on experience impact, cultural impact, and business impact. Judges include thought leaders and practitioners of experience management. The criteria of each winner will be based on how the organization thinks and operates and judges will also measure the quantifiable metrics of their overall growth and efficiency reflected in their feedback scores.

