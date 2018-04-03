Medallia Appoints Susan Lovegren as Chief People Officer

"With more than 25 years in leadership at technology companies, Susan is passionate about developing great working environments. Her track record of working for high-growth companies with values-driven cultures speaks for itself," said Borge Hald, CEO of Medallia. "Susan brings the right combination of skills, experience, and passion to help us tackle our biggest challenge: maintaining our strong culture while rapidly growing our global workforce."

Prior to joining Medallia, Lovegren served in Chief People Officer roles at AppDynamics, (acquired by Cisco), Juniper Networks, and Plantronics. Under Lovegren's leadership, both Juniper Networks and Plantronics were named to Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® list. She also held human resources roles at Hewlett Packard and Agilent Technologies. Throughout her career, Lovegren has supported women in technology by partnering with the Anita Borg Institute, Grace Hopper Women in Computing, Catalyst Inc., and Watermark, where she received their 2016 Advocacy Award.

"I am excited to be joining Medallia during a time of growth and success, as it scales from a large start-up to a major enterprise software player," said Lovegren. "Plus Medallia Experience Cloud™, which makes companies significantly more customer-centric, has the added benefit of driving both faster revenue growth and positive culture change at client companies. Employees get more motivated when they know how their work impacts customers. Many of the companies we work with talk about how implementing Medallia significantly improved their employee engagement, and that is personally very inspiring to me."

Lovegren earned a B.A. degree from San Jose State University and an M.S. degree in Human Resources Management from Golden Gate University. She currently is a member of the HR Industry Council for Betterworks and previously served on the Board of Trustees for Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Cruz County.

About Medallia

Medallia's mission is simple: to create a world where companies are loved by customers and employees alike. Hundreds of the world's best-loved brands trust Medallia's Software-as-a-Service application to help them capture customer feedback everywhere the customer is (on the phone, in store, online, mobile), understand it in real-time, and deliver insights and action everywhere—from the C-suite to the frontline—to improve their performance. Founded in 2001, Medallia has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, London, Paris, Sydney, Buenos Aires, and Tel Aviv. Learn more at www.medallia.com.

