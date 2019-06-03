Medallia Becomes Premier-Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program

Giving marketers unprecedented solutions to manage and personalize end-to-end customer experience

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medallia, Inc. ( www.medallia.com ), the global leader in experience management, announced its status as a Premier partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program, a global technology partner ecosystem. This top-tier partner designation recognizes a select group of innovative, best-in-class solutions and provides in-depth collaboration in categories that are critical to the success of Adobe customers. The Premier partnership offers deep core integration and addresses strategic customer needs.

Currently one of only 12 Premier partners, Medallia will work with Adobe to improve the omni-channel customer experience by combining behavioral data from Adobe with customer feedback from Medallia and bridge the online/offline divide. Medallia's solutions securely integrate with Adobe Experience Cloud products including Adobe Analytics, Adobe Target, and Adobe Audience Manager.

Medallia customers can now leverage Adobe's wealth of digital behavior data and analytics to improve customer interactions and multi-channel journeys in the physical world. Meanwhile, Adobe customers can magnify the outcomes of digital analytics and marketing personalization with Medallia's highly predictive combination of online and offline experience data.

"Our customers want to understand and optimize every experience along each customer journey," said Farooq Javed, Medallia's VP of Alliances and Partnerships. "Integrating with Adobe Experience Cloud vastly improves our ability to shape the way companies engage with prospective and active customers in a personalized way, giving marketers a better chance of reaching consumers with an exceptional experience every time."

"With a shared passion and ability to dramatically improve individuals' experiences with our joint customers, Medallia and Adobe are natural partners in this exciting space," said Cody Crnkovich, Head of Platform Partners and Strategy for Adobe Experience Cloud. "As we evolve our partner programs, we are thrilled to welcome Medallia as a key part of the program to build on our existing successes and to accelerate impact and value together."

Medallia and Adobe will present their partnership at Medallia's Experience 2019 conference in San Diego, CA from June 3 to June 5, 2019.

