Medallia Expands in Europe to Grow Customer Experience Market

Medallia's expansion addresses the increasing focus on customer experience (CX) in EMEA. According to research by Forrester, between 50% and 68% of European companies are still in the earliest phase of CX management maturity. With market demand high, Medallia is planning to extend its reach within the region with future openings planned in Switzerland, Austria, Netherlands, Italy, and Spain later this year.

"The European market presents a major opportunity for Medallia to help more companies implement CX programs to address customer demands, meet privacy demands, and drive revenue for their business," said Scott Aronson, Chief Revenue Officer, Medallia. "The appointment of Thomas to the team, alongside the opening of a new office, shows that we are committed to Europe and will continue to scale our operations to meet increasing demand in the region."

Medallia's EMEA office currently serves customers across the region including Generali, Zurich, ABN Amro, Vodafone, Liberty Global, Sodexo, Sage, and Shell. Medallia's suite of products, including the flagship Medallia Experience Cloud™, support multi-language and multi-country programs, enabling global businesses to deliver cutting-edge CX programs across their global operations. In addition, Medallia continues to evolve its products in line with customer requirements and legislative demands. With the upcoming implementation of the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Medallia has announced a number of features which enable compliance while still ensuring maximum value for global companies from their CX programs.

"It's an exciting time to be joining the team at Medallia," said Thomas Kühlewein, Area Vice President Central EMEA Medallia. "Its ambitious growth plans and commitment to providing best in class CX solutions to its rapidly growing customer base, make it one to watch over the year ahead."

