Medallia Experience '19 Conference Features U.S. Olympic Ski Champion, Lindsey Vonn and Petco CEO, Ron Coughlin, as Presenters

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medallia, Inc. ( www.medallia.com ), the global leader in experience management, has today announced that U.S. Olympic Ski Champion, Lindsey Vonn, and Petco CEO, Ron Coughlin, will be featured as two of an extensive list of presenters for its customer conference, Experience '19. The event, taking place at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront from June 3-5, will bring together executives from around the world to discuss the business impact of prioritizing experience management (XM). Attendees will discover, learn and network with the leaders, innovators and influencers who are shaping the future of experience management.

Other keynote speakers include:

Leslie Stretch , CEO of Medallia

, CEO of Medallia Krish Mantripragada , CPO of Medallia

, CPO of Medallia Michael Lawder , SVP of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America

, SVP of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America Carolyn Saunders , SVP, Global Customer Experience at Scotiabank

, SVP, Global Customer Experience at Scotiabank Orlando Ashford , President at Holland America Lines

"The world's leading organizations recognize that top-notch customer, employee, product and business experience are the flywheel for a commercially successful brand," said Leslie Stretch, CEO of Medallia. "Experience '19 gives brands and their leaders the opportunity to hear from some of the greatest results-driven brands in the game."

Attendees will hear inspiring stories about the impact of experience management on company culture, brand identity, and business across a variety of industries, including: retail, automotive, technology, hospitality, and financial services. The event draws leaders from across the country who are accountable for growth, human resources, customer experience, operations and others.

"Experts from all industries coming together and focusing on improving the customer experience in North America was a real 'wow'. I highly recommend Experience '19 for marketing and customer experience leaders and teams who want to think big about their customer experience strategy, and be inspired by what the best of the best are doing," said Theresa McLaughlin, Global Chief Marketing, Citizenship and Customer Experience Officer, TD Bank Group.

In addition to high-profile keynote speakers, Experience '19 will feature leading companies as exhibitors and sponsors, including: Accenture, Deloitte Digital, Bain & Company, commonFont, Ipsos, Kantar, and PwC

To learn more and register for Experience '19, visit experience.medallia.com. Discounted registration ends May 26. For media assets, please visit: https://www.medallia.com/press-room/.

About Medallia

Medallia, the leader in Experience Management cloud technology, ranked #15 in the most recent Forbes Cloud 100 list. Medallia's vision is simple: to create a world where companies are loved by customers and employees alike. Hundreds of the world's largest companies and organizations trust Medallia's cloud platform to help them capture customer and employee feedback everywhere they are, understand it in real-time, and deliver insights and action everywhere—from the C-suite to the frontline—to improve business performance. Medallia has offices worldwide, including Silicon Valley, New York, Washington DC, Austin, London, Buenos Aires, Paris, Sydney, and Tel Aviv. Learn more at www.medallia.com. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia's products are trademarks of Medallia and/or its affiliates.

