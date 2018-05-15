Medallia Extends Its Market Leadership with Launch of AI-Powered Next Generation Offering

"Medallia is delivering breakthrough technologies that represent the natural evolution of customer experience management," said Borge Hald, CEO and Co-Founder, Medallia. "We are at the forefront of innovation in customer experience management with new technology that gives companies the power to both understand and improve customer experiences thanks to artificial intelligence and new ways to engage customers in the moment on the communication channels that they use daily."

Today Medallia is introducing new technology that allows companies to unlock the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, mobile technology, IoT, and user experience to deliver more impactful customer experiences that drive customer engagement, customer loyalty, ultimately supporting business growth:

Platform Innovations: Capture, understand, and act on all experience data

Medallia Athena ™: With Medallia Athena, companies leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive analytics to make smarter, more informed decisions on how they engage with customers and deliver great experiences. Medallia Text Analytics, powered by Medallia Athena, applies machine learning and predictive modeling on textual feedback from survey comments, social media, and call center notes. Companies can uncover predictive insights in customer feedback, assign action to the right person at scale and in real-time, as well as understand potential financial impact from these actions.

Experience Data Platform (XDP)™: Medallia announced Experience Data Platform, the system of record for all experience data in the company. By capturing every customer interaction across multiple channels and systems, XDP provides a complete timeline of interactions for every customer. It combines customer, feedback, operational and machine data into a single view to enable individual, segment, and journey level analytics in order to better segment and target customers and take action on customer experience.

Engagement Innovations: Engage customers in the moment on any device

Medallia Conversations ™ : Conversations is a powerful new way for companies to engage customers in the moment and enable customers to provide real-time feedback across messaging platforms such as SMS and Facebook Messenger on mobile devices. With Conversations, brands can have a bi-directional dialogue with customers and include rich media to enhance the interaction.

VoC Anywhere™: Now companies can engage users and collect feedback natively through any internet-connected device or platform. By expanding CX engagement into new devices, companies can enhance customer relationships and drive personalized services, operational efficiencies, and automated device improvements.

Employee Empowerment Innovations: Activate employees to make great experiences through best-in-class apps

Medallia Alchemy ™ : Medallia Alchemy, a new flexible design system for both web and mobile, sets the standard for CX apps. Medallia Alchemy redefines the user experience for CX, offering an intuitive design, component framework, and open standards based APIs. Medallia Alchemy brings a responsive design and modernized, consumer-grade experience to Medallia users on every device. This design system is now currently available on both the web and mobile versions of Medallia Experience Cloud

Medallia Mobile 3.0: Built on the new Medallia Alchemy design system, Medallia is launching the third generation of its Medallia Mobile app, which extends its leadership in providing easy, intuitive mobile access to customer experience feedback and insights for employees at all levels of the organization, from executives to front line employees and managers.

About Medallia

Medallia's vision is simple: to create a world where companies are loved by customers and employees alike. Hundreds of the world's largest companies and organizations trust Medallia's cloud platform to help them capture customer feedback everywhere the customer is (on the phone, in store, online, mobile), understand it in real-time, and deliver insights and action everywhere—from the C-suite to the frontline—to improve their performance. Medallia has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, London, Paris, Sydney, Buenos Aires, and Tel Aviv. Learn more at www.medallia.com.

© 2018 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved.

