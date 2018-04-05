Medallia GovCloud Now FedRAMP Ready

"The timing couldn't be better," said Borge Hald, CEO and Co-Founder, Medallia. "The President just released his Management Agenda last week, which prioritized Improving Customer Experience with Federal Services, and Medallia GovCloud is designed to help government agencies serve citizens better at lower cost. We are ready to support the objectives laid out by the President for high impact programs to improve the citizen experience across more federal agencies."

Medallia GovCloud enables agencies to understand, in a single platform, citizens' experiences across all touchpoints, and based on that knowledge, improve operations and optimize citizen interactions. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which is committed to making veteran experiences predictable, consistent, and easy, already uses Medallia GovCloud as its software of record for building trusted, life-long relationships with veterans. The VA will soon put Medallia in the hands of approximately 300,000 employees to enable them to deliver better care more rapidly.

FedRAMP, the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, is a government-wide program that standardizes security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring of cloud products and services so government agencies can select private sector cloud services with full confidence. Medallia's FedRAMP application was reviewed and affirmed by Kratos SecureInfo, an accredited Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO).

"Our security program is designed to meet the challenges of all our customers, including federal agencies, who have very high demands for security and privacy of their customers' data," said Hald. "We are not only committed to FedRAMP today, but also to continuously building on our capabilities to give our federal and commercial customers ongoing assurance that protecting their data is our top priority."

