Medallia Launches Digital Partner Program to Bring Together Voice of Customer and Analytics

"Every brand today employs data analytics to better understand the customer journey, but this data is statistical in nature and only tells part of the story. Voice of customer data is the missing link to truly understanding customers and users," said Ori Soen, Chief Marketing Officer and GM of Medallia for Digital. "The partner program will help companies integrate Medallia for Digital with their digital technology stack to embed the pulse of the customer in the organization, drive action, and win on customer experience."

Medallia has already established an initial set of partners including SiteTuners, AnalyticsPros, Conversion Rate Experts, and webalytics, who can now integrate and deliver Medallia for Digital insights to their customers. The partner program will help companies integrate Medallia for Digital with their digital technology stack, including Adobe Analytics in Adobe Experience Cloud, which counts Medallia as an official member of the Adobe Exchange partner program, and most recently, Google Analytics, which accredited Medallia for Digital as an official Google Analytics Technology Partner.

"By focusing on analytics data alone, many companies are only getting half the story. With Medallia for Digital, we can offer our clients a complete picture of the customer journey, with both analytics data and actual customer feedback from digital touchpoints which gives our clients an edge, enabling them to model and instrument every touchpoint, systematically measuring and evaluating the experience in order to improve every experience and ultimately grow revenue," said Holger Tempel, CEO, webalytics.

Integrating voice of customer data alongside analytics data can uncover blind spots and unleash powerful insights to drive business growth and revenue. The ability to filter and segment analytics data by user sentiment, for example, enables digital marketers to focus on the most impactful optimization opportunities. Medallia for Digital customers who integrate VoC and analytics are already seeing significant results, and now with the launch of the Medallia for Digital Partner Program, many more brands can realize similar results.

To learn more about working with a partner, visit www.medallia.com/partners.

Medallia's vision is simple: to create a world where companies are loved by customers and employees alike. Hundreds of the world's largest companies and organizations trust Medallia's cloud platform to help them capture customer feedback everywhere the customer is (on the phone, in store, online, mobile), understand it in real-time, and deliver insights and action everywhere—from the C-suite to the frontline—to improve their performance. Medallia has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, London, Paris, Sydney, Buenos Aires, and Tel Aviv. Learn more at www.medallia.com.

