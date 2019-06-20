Medallia Names Software Industry Veteran Rob Bernshteyn to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medallia, Inc. ( www.medallia.com ), the global experience management leader, today announced the appointment of Rob Bernshteyn, the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Coupa Software, as a new member of Medallia's Board of Directors.

Bernshteyn's decades-long experience in the enterprise software industry is exemplified in his role at Coupa, where he drives the company's overall strategy and execution. For the past 10 years, Rob has led Coupa from an early start-up to a position of global marketplace leadership with rapid revenue growth and massive spend under management through its platform.

"Rob's executive tenure across all key functional areas of an enterprise software business, along with his deep product marketing and management experience at Siebel Systems, SuccessFactors, and Coupa equip him perfectly to serve on the Medallia Board. We are delighted that he has chosen to join forces with us at this important time for the company," commented Leslie Stretch, President and CEO of Medallia.

As a member of Medallia's board , Bernshteyn will join eight existing board members: Medallia Co-Founders, Borge Hald and Amy Pressman; CEO, Leslie Stretch; Stan Meresman; Steve Walske; Leslie Kilgore; Mitchell K. Dauerman; and Douglas Leone.

"Medallia's unique vision and groundbreaking customer and employee engagement platform is proving to be indispensable for top organizations across the globe," said Bernshteyn. "I look forward to joining Medallia's Board during a time of transformation and growth, and I'm absolutely thrilled to help drive the industry originator's continued leadership in the experience management space."

Prior to his role at Coupa, Bernshteyn served as Vice President of Global Product Marketing and Management for cloud-based software provider SuccessFactors. He was also the Director of Product Management at CRM solutions provider Siebel Systems, served as an associate management strategy consultant at McKinsey & Company, and spent four years as a Project Manager focusing on global SAP systems implementations at Accenture. Bernshteyn is often featured on major news programs on CNBC, Bloomberg and NPR. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Information Systems from the State University of New York at Albany and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia's award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment.

For more information on Medallia, please visit www.Medallia.com

PR Contact:

North 6th Agency

medallia@n6a.com

IR Contact:

Carolyn Bass

ir@medallia.com

SOURCE Medallia

Related Links

http://www.medallia.com

