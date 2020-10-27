Medallia Plus Quantum Metric Offer Next Generation Full Spectrum Digital Engagement Monitoring

SAN FRANCISCO and COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric , a SaaS platform that helps organizations build better digital products faster, today announced it has partnered with Medallia, Inc. , (MDLA) the global leader in experience management, to enable organizations to deliver improved customer experiences based on understanding the complete 360 degree digital user journey.

With Covid-19 forcing businesses to digitally pivot, listening and responding to customer and employee signals, both through direct feedback and observed action, is essential. Customer and employee feedback from Medallia bidirectionally integrates with Quantum Metric's behavioral and technical data to immediately unveil the context behind user frustration, reveal larger trends, and explain anomalous patterns. The joint solution provides clear visibility and a deeper understanding of every customer experience.

"Customer and employee journeys have changed overnight, resulting in years of planned digital transformations condensed into weeks of digital disruption. Medallia is helping organizations deliver what their customers and employees need to quickly pivot and recover. Quantum Metric's comprehensive behavioral insights augment the advanced customer signals that Medallia captures. Together, we can help organizations better understand their full spectrum engagement and actively take action to optimize each and every customer journey," said Leslie J. Stretch, CEO of Medallia.

"Companies should be built entirely around their customers and without that end-to-end journey view and comprehension, they are completely lost. Quantum Metric's data, visualization, and quantification layered onto Medallia's omnichannel solution will uniquely enable businesses to build better on digital during a time of immense expectations," said Mario Ciabarra, Founder and CEO of Quantum Metric. "We are thrilled to partner with Medallia and deliver world-class insights to top enterprises."

"As brands accelerate their digital transformation to meet rising customer expectations, there is mounting pressure to prioritize features and experiences that drive the highest return on investment as quickly as possible. Connecting customer feedback and sentiment data from Medallia to the visibility and analytics of Quantum Metric provides digital leaders with a wealth of actionable insights that can create a virtuous loop of data-driven and human-centered product design," said joint partner Billy Seabrook, Global Chief Creative Officer, IBM iX.

Quantum Metric and Medallia have enabled organizations to improve their experiences across various industries:

Retail - When negative digital feedback was trending related to inventory availability during COVID, a leading retailer used Quantum Metric and Medallia Digital to identify an issue where items were not properly labeled as out of stock, driving frustration and low NPS. The retailer quickly implemented a solution that had been impacting 100,000 customers per month.

- When negative digital feedback was trending related to inventory availability during COVID, a leading retailer used Quantum Metric and to identify an issue where items were not properly labeled as out of stock, driving frustration and low NPS. The retailer quickly implemented a solution that had been impacting 100,000 customers per month. Financial Services - Tying call center topical analysis to digital sessions allowed a leading financial services company to identify a key driver for increased phone calls from users attempting to access PPP loans. Business customers were being sent into a 'forgot password' flow for personal banking that wouldn't allow them to log in to their account. The integration between Quantum Metric and Medallia Speech allowed them to quantify this insight against the vast majority of the population who never called in.

- Tying call center topical analysis to digital sessions allowed a leading financial services company to identify a key driver for increased phone calls from users attempting to access PPP loans. Business customers were being sent into a 'forgot password' flow for personal banking that wouldn't allow them to log in to their account. The integration between Quantum Metric and allowed them to quantify this insight against the vast majority of the population who never called in. Telecommunications - Customers who received an email survey after activating service indicated that they had struggled with address verification. Quantum Metric and Medallia Feedback Management led the company to a bug that was impacting almost 40% of customers, causing journey friction and driving down customer satisfaction.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia's award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment.

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric helps organizations build better digital products faster. Our platform for Continuous Product Design gives business and technical teams a single version of truth that's automatically quantified and based on what matters most — your customer's perspective. The result: Teams are aligned, learn faster, and release with confidence. In 2020, Quantum Metric was ranked 124 in the Inc 5000, a list of America's fastest-growing private companies. In 2019 Quantum Metric earned recognition for its revenue growth and product innovation from Deloitte (Top 100 fastest growing companies), CNBC (Upstart 100 most innovative companies), Gartner (Cool Vendor) and Ernst & Young (Entrepreneur of the Year).

