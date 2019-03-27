Medallia Prioritized to Work with the Joint Authorization Board Under FedRAMP Connect Program

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medallia, Inc. (www.medallia.com), the global Experience Management leader, announced today that it has been prioritized to work with the Joint Authorization Board (JAB) under the FedRAMP Connect program, a major milestone towards achieving full FedRAMP authorization.

Upon review of their business case submission to the FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO), Medallia was recognized as an in-demand technology across federal agencies with a "FedRAMP Ready" status demonstrating their capability to meet the strict security requirements in accordance with FISMA, the Federal Information Security Management Act. As part of the approval process, the PMO presented and vetted its analysis of Medallia with the CIO Council, GSA's Office of General Counsel (OGC), and the JAB CIOs and technical representatives. The focus of this process is to choose cloud service providers that offer services that will benefit the widest variety of federal agencies.

"Achieving prioritization to work with the JAB over the next few months means that Medallia is one step closer to receiving full FedRAMP authorization, which would allow us to serve federal agencies that in turn serve our citizens," said Brian Michael, General Manager and VP, Medallia Public Sector. "Improving the citizen experience is a major priority within the White House and Medallia Experience Cloud is designed to help agencies serve our citizens better by putting them at the heart of how agencies architect their services."

Medallia Experience Cloud enables government agencies to understand citizens' experiences across a broad range of touchpoints, and based on that knowledge, improve operations and optimize citizen interactions. To make this possible, the Medallia platform uses artificial intelligence, deep learning, and predictive analytics to detect citizen experience patterns that can lead to improved experiences.

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.

About Medallia

Medallia, the leader in Experience Management cloud technology, ranked #15 in the most recent Forbes Cloud 100 list. Medallia's vision is simple: to create a world where companies are loved by customers and employees alike. Hundreds of the world's largest companies and organizations trust Medallia's cloud platform to help them capture customer and employee feedback everywhere they are, understand it in real-time, and deliver insights and action everywhere—from the C-suite to the frontline—to improve business performance. Medallia has offices worldwide, including Silicon Valley, New York, Washington DC, Austin, London, Buenos Aires, Paris, Sydney, and Tel Aviv. Learn more at www.medallia.com .

About FedRAMP

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. The goals of FedRAMP are to accelerate the adoption of secure cloud solutions through reuse of assessments and authorizations, increase confidence in the security of cloud solutions, achieve consistent security authorizations using a baseline set of agreed upon standards for cloud solutions, ensure consistent application of existing security practices, increase confidence in security assessments and increase automation and near real-time data for continuous monitoring.

