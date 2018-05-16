Medallia Recognizes World's Most Innovative Customer Experience Leaders

IBM has built powerful connections with customers across touchpoints to understand their experiences and improve the relationship. IBM wins the Engage Every Customer award.

"With interactions ranging from mobile apps to sales touchpoints to technical support, it's more difficult than ever to keep a pulse on the customer journey. Our customized self-service approach to CX offers the flexibility to provide support around more than 300 product offerings and reach a level understanding of every customer, even those who aren't actively engaged in providing feedback, and often in advance of interactions through predictive analytics. The results are tremendous: we can measure positive impact on the growth of the business." Kathy McGettrick, VP Market Development & Insights, IBM

Generali systematically measures, analyzes, and improves experiences through customer feedback. Generali wins the Optimize Every Experience award.

"We've successfully implemented and adopted the Generali Group NPS Program to create a differentiated experience for customers, to lean on customer insights to make each touchpoint better, and to grow our business based on the interactions customers have with Generali across the automotive and health insurance businesses. The process of improving the customer experience is never done, and we remain committed to harnessing the power of customer feedback to delight our customers, make structural improvements, and use insights to shape the way our business operates." Hari Shankar Mishra, AVP Customer Service at Future Generali

Sage drives real-time collaboration and accountability by personalizing data, insights, and workflows for employees to take action. Sage wins the Activate Every Employee award.

"To develop the best possible experience requires that everyone in our organisation has a deep understanding of customer demands and pain points, from executives to frontline contact centre employees. Putting in place a structured approach to gathering and utilising real-time feedback has created a major cultural shift, sparking positive changes to the business and creating a greater sense of ownership for the customer experience throughout the organisation." John Patterson, VP Customer Experience at Sage

Comcast has succeeded in wiring the entire organization to create a customer-centric culture, systematically driving action, and winning on customer experience. Comcast wins the Transform Your Company award.

"Comcast is focused on creating great experiences for our customers and employees by placing their feedback at the center of everything we do. Our customer-centric culture is empowered by the real-time feedback we receive from customers and employees through the Net Promoter System and Medallia solution. This information helps us make the operational, technical, and process improvements needed to continuously improve our customer's experience." Graham Tutton, VP NPS Operations at Comcast

Winners were announced today at Experience '18, the premier global customer experience conference.

