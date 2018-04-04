Medallia Wins 2018 Temkin Group Customer Experience Vendor Excellence Award

"Medallia's platform, expertise, best practices and ecosystem empower the world's leading brands to become more customer-centric, and this award is a further demonstration of the value and impact we deliver for our customers," said Borge Hald, CEO and Co-Founder, Medallia.

Currently more than 1,000 leading brands rely on Medallia Experience Cloud™ including Tory Burch, Sephora, Mercedes-Benz, Marriott, Best Western, Vanguard, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The Medallia platform is the only enterprise-grade platform that embeds the pulse of the customer in the entire organization, giving employees access to customer data, insights, and tools to improve the customer experience.

The companies that provided details to the Temkin Group about the success of their customer experience programs focused on tangible results including increases in customer satisfaction, retention rates, and Net Promoter Score® , as well as operational and process improvements based on real-time feedback and employee empowerment. Thanks to Medallia, these companies experienced positive financial impact from consolidating various CX initiatives into a single platform, optimizing digital touch points, reducing call center volume, increasing customer value, and driving customer-centric collaboration across the entire company.

Medallia's mission is simple: to create a world where companies are loved by customers and employees alike. Hundreds of the world's best-loved brands trust Medallia's Software-as-a-Service application to help them capture customer feedback everywhere the customer is (on the phone, in store, online, mobile), understand it in real-time, and deliver insights and action everywhere—from the C-suite to the frontline—to improve their performance. Founded in 2001, Medallia has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, London, Paris, Sydney, Buenos Aires, and Tel Aviv. Learn more at www.medallia.com.

