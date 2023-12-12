MedAllies Designated as a Qualified Health Information Network(TM) (QHIN(TM)) under The Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement(SM) (TEFCA (SM))

Industry-leading interoperability provider earns inclusion among initial group of designated QHINs

FISHKILL, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MedAllies, a leading healthcare interoperability and connectivity services provider, announced today that it has been awarded designation as a Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA).

As a result of this accomplishment, MedAllies will increase its reach and expand to additional healthcare stakeholder groups to drive higher levels of healthcare information interoperability, with the goal of more broadly delivering vital health information to improve patient care.

Created under TEFCA to improve nationwide healthcare data-sharing, a QHIN is the interoperability "on ramp" for a network of organizations working together to share data. QHINs will connect directly to each other to ensure interoperability between the networks they represent, enabling healthcare stakeholders to securely and reliably share accurate patient data, driving more informed patient-care decisions.

MedAllies operates multiple national networks that support interoperability for a wide array of healthcare constituents, including hospitals, health systems, ambulatory provider groups, post-acute and senior living, health information exchanges, payers and consumers. In addition to being a Carequality Implementer, MedAllies has for over 10 years also operated one of the nation's leading Direct Secure Messaging Networks. 

"MedAllies would like to express our sincere appreciation for the leadership of the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, The Sequoia Project, and Carequality," said John Blair, MD, CEO, MedAllies. "Without their vision and commitment, QHINs would not have been possible. After achieving this important milestone, we look forward to applying lessons learned supporting our Direct Secure Messaging Network for over a decade, which has resulted in the lowest message failure rate in the industry and an outstanding reputation for support-service excellence."

To learn more about MedAllies and its QHIN participation, click here.

About MedAllies

MedAllies plays an indispensable role in ensuring the secure transmission of critical health information, promoting high-quality patient care through national networks that enable seamless data sharing and interoperability among healthcare constituents. We are committed to delivering exceptional network and service quality. Our industry-leading technology sets the standard for integration, message delivery success, document retrieval, patient record location, data usability, and directory accuracy. We serve over 700 hospitals, 5,000 organizations, and 125,000 healthcare providers and collaborate with numerous partners, bringing together millions of stakeholders and cultivating a more streamlined, patient-centered healthcare experience. For more information, visit MedAllies.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

